Umm Al Quwain Police announce road closures ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

The closures have come into effect from 3pm on December 31
Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Police have announced temporary road closures from Wednesday afternoon to manage traffic ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in neighbouring Ras Al Khaimah.
The closures, implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, have come into effect from 3pm on December 31, as authorities prepare for heavy traffic movement expected towards Ras Al Khaimah.
Police said restrictions will apply to the following routes leading towards Ras Al Khaimah:
Al Ittihad Road: Closure from Umm Al Thoub Roundabout in the direction of Ras Al Khaimah
Umm Al Thoub Industrial Area Road: Closure from Exit 103 towards Umm Al Thaoub Roundabout
Al Alia Road: Restricted access from Exit 110 towards Al Ittihad Road
Motorists travelling between the northern emirates are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic patrols deployed in the area.
Authorities said the measures aim to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow as large crowds head to Ras Al Khaimah for its internationally renowned New Year’s Eve fireworks and festivities.
