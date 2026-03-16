Fire breaks out in Umm Al Quwain building after drone strike, no injuries reported

Authorities confirm emergency teams responded promptly; public urged to stay calm
The Umm Al Quwain Government Media Office confirmed that a building in the emirate was targeted by a drone on Monday, causing a fire.
Specialised emergency teams were dispatched immediately, and authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred.
Officials have urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and follow only official channels for updates.
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