UAQ emerges as green steel hub as Dh440M integrated manufacturing cluster goes live

New Umm Al Quwain steel ecosystem targets 1m-ton capacity with sustainable production
CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel Industries LLC and Metal Care Center Factory LLC have formed a landmark industrial collaboration under the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority, supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial development.
This partnership has established an interconnected steel manufacturing and processing facility across a 1.4 million square feet industrial zone in Umm Al Quwain. While each company operates independently within its area of expertise, the facilities are strategically integrated to create operational synergy, resource optimization, and sustainable industrial growth.
Production has already commenced across all three companies, marking a major milestone in the region’s industrial development and positioning Umm Al Quwain as an emerging center for advanced steel manufacturing in the UAE.
The Initiative aligns with the UAE “Make it in the Emirates” a national campaign launched and led by The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT).
Together, the companies are investing more than AED 440 million in advanced manufacturing infrastructure, with a combined annual steel production and processing capacity nearing one million tons. The integrated manufacturing ecosystem includes steel melting, cold rolling, downstream processing, and advanced coating solutions designed to serve both regional and international markets.
CIM Steel Industry LLC is developing a state-of-the-art cold rolling mill complex focused on high-efficiency steel processing and superior product quality.
Rhino Steel Industries LLC is introducing the region’s first fully automatic continuous coating line for Aluzinc coils, enhancing the UAE’s capabilities in coated steel manufacturing.
Metal Care Center Factory LLC is strengthening the ecosystem through an advanced steel melt shop and downstream rolling mill dedicated to long steel products.
A key feature of the venture is its commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing. The companies are implementing green steel production practices, energy-efficient operations, recycling initiatives, and zero-wastage principles to reduce environmental impact while maximizing productivity. These efforts strongly support the UAE’s sustainability and economic diversification goals.
Industry experts believe the project will accelerate Umm Al Quwain’s growth as a major industrial destination in the UAE. In addition to its economic impact, the initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities, support logistics and transportation sectors, increase demand for local services, and contribute to government revenues through industrial expansion and trade activity.
The collaboration between CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel Industry LLC, Metal Care Center Factory LLC, and the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority represents a strong example of how industrial partnerships can drive innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic progress. As the UAE continues its industrial transformation, this venture is set to become a benchmark for integrated steel manufacturing and green industrial development in the region.
The management teams of CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel Industries LLC, and Metal Care Center Factory LLC extend their sincere gratitude to the Government of Umm Al Quwain and the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority for their continuous support and commitment to industrial growth in the UAE.
Special appreciation is extended to:
Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla (Chairman of the Finance Department in Umm Al Quwain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Umm Al Quwain Award for Innovation)
Yousef Jasim Ahmed Almansoori (Director of Engineering sector – UAQ Municipality)
Salem Saleh Al Ghufu (Department of Civil Defense, UAQ)
Saif Ebrahim Alali (Executive Director of Industrial Authority UAQ)
Eng. Mazen Senan (Government Relation Department of UAQ)
Rashad Senan
Navneet Singh Gill & Sameer Bansal (YOGIJI DIGI - India)
Their vision and support have played a vital role in enabling this landmark industrial venture and strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading destination for advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial investment.