Umm Al Quwain Police recognise ‘Ideal Drivers’ during Gulf Traffic Week
Umm Al Quwain : Umm Al Quwain Police has honoured three Emirati motorists with the “Ideal Driver” award for 2026 in recognition of their decades-long commitment to safe driving and strict adherence to traffic laws.
The recognition ceremony was held at the office of Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, commander-in-chief- of Umm Al Quwain Police, as part of the activities marking the Unified Gulf Traffic Week, which is being organised this year under the slogan “Cross Safely”.
The honoured motorists — Nayea Salem Saif Al Shawi Al Ghafli, Obaid Jumaa Salem Al Suraij, and Saif Salem Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi — were recognised for maintaining exemplary traffic records over decades of driving.
Umm Al Quwain Police confirmed to Gulf News that all three recipients have held driving licences for more than 50 years, reflecting a lifetime of disciplined and responsible driving.
Officials said the initiative forms part of the police strategy to reduce traffic accidents by promoting positive driving behaviour and encouraging motorists to comply fully with traffic regulations, road signs and safety guidelines.
Police officials highlighted that the honoured drivers were selected based on strict criteria, including maintaining accident-free records for at least five years and avoiding serious traffic violations such as speeding and breaches of traffic signs during the same period.
Authorities also confirmed that recipients must have completely clean traffic files, free from black points, violations or traffic accidents throughout the specified evaluation period.
Speaking about the qualities shared by the award recipients, officials said their long-standing commitment stemmed from wisdom, patience behind the wheel, awareness of traffic safety rules, and avoiding reckless speeding and dangerous driving behaviour.
Major General Al Mualla said responsible drivers play a vital role in protecting lives and property, adding that recognising positive role models helps strengthen community awareness and encourages safer roads across the emirate.
The honoured motorists expressed pride in receiving the recognition, saying such initiatives help reinforce a culture of traffic safety and social responsibility within the community.
The Unified Gulf Traffic Week is an annual GCC-wide campaign aimed at promoting road safety awareness through educational programmes, public outreach campaigns and community engagement activities.
Umm Al Quwain Police urged residents to contact 901 for non-emergency traffic-related matters, while emergencies should be reported through 999.