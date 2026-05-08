Parents urged to take responsibility in supervising children using electric scooters
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned against the improper use of electric scooters, saying unsafe riding practices and the use of scooters in unauthorised areas continue to pose serious risks to road users.
The warning was issued by the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police as part of Gulf Traffic Week, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, amid ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety awareness across the emirate.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols stressed the importance of using electric scooters only in designated and safe lanes, while avoiding public roads and areas heavily congested with vehicles.
Authorities said failure to comply with safety requirements could lead to accidents and injuries that endanger both riders and other road users.
Police also underlined the need to follow preventive and safety measures while operating scooters, calling on users to act responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations designed to protect lives.
Parents were urged to take greater responsibility in supervising children using electric scooters and to ensure they wear personal protective equipment, including helmets as well as knee and elbow guards.
Authorities also encouraged families to educate children on safe riding behaviour to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.
Abu Dhabi Police said enhancing traffic awareness and promoting the safe use of modern mobility methods remain essential to protecting lives and strengthening community safety, as part of its continued efforts to achieve its strategic priority of “smart road safety”.