Drivers urged to respect pedestrian crossings and stay alert to crossing pedestrians
Abu Dhabi: Police authorities across the UAE have stepped up road safety campaigns targeting both drivers and pedestrians as part of the GCC Traffic Week initiative, with renewed warnings over distracted driving, failure to stop at pedestrian crossings and dangerous jaywalking.
Fujairah Police urged motorists to respect pedestrian crossings and remain alert to people attempting to cross roads safely, sharing a video highlighting contrasting driver behaviour at crossings.
The footage showed some motorists stopping properly for pedestrians, while others appeared distracted by mobile phones and failed to yield, behaviour authorities warned could lead to serious accidents.
Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah Police warned road users against jaywalking, advising the public that crossing roads from undesignated areas is a traffic offence punishable by a Dh400 fine.
The campaigns come as part of Gulf Traffic Week activities held under unified regional road safety efforts.
In Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility”, organised a field awareness initiative along Abu Dhabi Corniche under the slogan “Cross Safely”.
The campaign aimed to strengthen awareness of traffic laws and encourage safe crossing behaviour among members of the public.
Pedestrians were urged to use designated crossings, bridges and tunnels, remain attentive while crossing roads and avoid distractions that could endanger their safety and that of other road users.
The initiative also included the distribution of awareness gifts and pedestrian safety equipment such as helmets and reflective jackets, alongside educational workshops and lectures focusing on proper road behaviour and accident prevention.