The campaign follows a significant long-term decline in Dubai’s road mortality
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a week-long safety campaign to coincide with GCC Traffic Week 2026, introducing a series of measures aimed at reducing pedestrian accidents across the emirate.
Running from 3 to 8 May under the theme "I Cross Safely", the initiative involves a partnership between Dubai’s transport regulator and various UAE entities to reinforce road-crossing protocols for motorists, pedestrians, and users of e-scooters. The campaign follows a significant long-term decline in Dubai’s road mortality, which fell from 21.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.4 by the end of 2025.
Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, attributed the falling fatality rates to an integrated strategy involving infrastructure upgrades and stricter enforcement.
According to official figures, Dubai’s pedestrian infrastructure now includes 177 bridges, including those serving metro stations. The road network has also seen the installation of more than 2,000 traffic-calming measures, ranging from speed humps to specialised road markings.
"RTA continues to advance its integrated efforts to enhance pedestrian safety in Dubai through an advanced traffic system that has positioned the emirate among the world’s safest cities," Al Khzaimy said. He added that the current strategy is supported by private sector partners including the Emirates Driving Institute and Michelin Tyres.
The 2026 campaign is particularly focused on high-visibility outreach. Officials confirmed that more than 1,000 workers are currently being engaged in safety workshops, while reflective caps and instructional booklets are being distributed to commuters using public buses and the Dubai Metro.
These booklets feature QR codes linking to videos that illustrate the dangers of crossing from undesignated areas. Authorities took the opportunity to remind the public that "jaywalking" or crossing outside of marked areas carries a fine of Dh400.
Last year, the RTA reached approximately 30,000 workers and 47,000 students through similar awareness lectures. This year’s programme has expanded to include field initiatives where cyclists and e-scooter riders are being monitored to ensure they dismount while using pedestrian crossings.
In a shift towards more direct engagement, the RTA has organised visits to Rashid Hospital for motorists and delivery riders to meet pedestrians recovering from traffic-related injuries. On the academic front, the "Golden Rules for Generational Safety" programme is being rolled out across schools to embed safety habits in younger residents.
Al Khzaimy urged all members of the community to remain alert, especially when approaching intersections. He noted that while infrastructure is in place, the safety of "soft mobility" users remains a "shared community responsibility" that relies on the cooperation of every road user.