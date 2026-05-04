Running from 3 to 8 May under the theme "I Cross Safely", the initiative involves a partnership between Dubai’s transport regulator and various UAE entities to reinforce road-crossing protocols for motorists, pedestrians, and users of e-scooters. The campaign follows a significant long-term decline in Dubai’s road mortality, which fell from 21.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.4 by the end of 2025.