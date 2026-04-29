Following the incident, Dubai Police reiterated that crossing roads from undesignated areas remains one of the leading causes of run-over accidents in the emirate. Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that authorities have ensured the availability of safe and well-equipped pedestrian bridges and crossings across major roads.

He noted, however, that some pedestrians continue to ignore these facilities and cross from unsafe locations, putting themselves at serious risk, especially on high-speed roads where drivers may not be able to stop in time.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.