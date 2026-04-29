Dubai Police warn of jaywalking risks, Dh400 fine after incident
Dubai: A pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross from a non-designated area on Al Khawaneej Street, prompting renewed warnings from Dubai Police about the dangers of jaywalking.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured individual.
Following the incident, Dubai Police reiterated that crossing roads from undesignated areas remains one of the leading causes of run-over accidents in the emirate. Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that authorities have ensured the availability of safe and well-equipped pedestrian bridges and crossings across major roads.
He noted, however, that some pedestrians continue to ignore these facilities and cross from unsafe locations, putting themselves at serious risk, especially on high-speed roads where drivers may not be able to stop in time.