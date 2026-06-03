Dubai Police warn against wrong-way driving after Majan crash injures motorcyclist

Authorities vow stricter enforcement, awareness drives to curb risky road behaviour
Dubai: Dubai Police has warned motorists and motorcycle riders against driving against the flow of traffic after a serious crash in the Majan area left a motorcyclist injured.
The warning follows a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on an internal road in Majan after the rider travelled in the wrong direction, according to Dubai Police. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said driving against the flow of traffic poses a direct threat to road users and remains one of the leading causes of fatal accidents.
He said traffic patrols and ambulance teams were immediately dispatched to the scene after authorities received a report of the incident.
Dubai Police stressed that wrong-way driving significantly increases the risk of fatal head-on collisions, endangers both motorists and pedestrians, disrupts traffic movement, and can result in severe property damage and loss of life.
Brig. bin Suwaidan urged all road users to remain in designated lanes and comply with traffic regulations to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
He warned that motorists caught driving against traffic face a fine of Dh600, four black points and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. Offenders may also be fined an additional Dh500 under Article 98 of the Traffic Law for obstructing traffic.
Brig. bin Suwaidan emphasised that such dangerous behaviour can have serious consequences for all road users, both in terms of human lives and property damage.
He added that Dubai Police will continue its traffic awareness campaigns aimed at reducing risky driving behaviour and will take strict legal action against violators as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and protect community wellbeing.