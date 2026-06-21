Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said ignoring traffic signals remains one of the most dangerous violations on the road, often leading to serious crashes at busy intersections.

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists after running red lights caused 41 traffic accidents across the emirate since the beginning of the year, leaving four people dead and 55 others injured.

"These incidents are not just numbers. Behind every accident are lives affected and families that have suffered losses," he said.

He said the accidents recorded this year highlight the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the need for motorists to follow traffic rules at all times.

"A few seconds are not worth risking lives," he said, adding that many crashes occur when drivers underestimate the danger of speeding through an intersection.

These include trying to save a few seconds, using mobile phones while driving, misjudging speed and distance, and attempting to cross intersections at the last moment before the signal changes.

"Stopping at a red light is not a choice. It is a legal duty and an important step in protecting lives and keeping our roads safe," he said.

Dubai Police said it continues to strengthen road safety through awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement and the use of advanced monitoring systems to detect dangerous violations.

Running a red light, he said, is more than a traffic offence. It is a dangerous act that puts the lives of drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk.

He also advised motorists not to treat the amber light as a signal to speed up if they can safely stop before the intersection.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan urged drivers to slow down when approaching junctions, keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and remain focused behind the wheel.

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