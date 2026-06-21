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Dubai Police warn drivers after red-light crashes kill four

Signal violations caused 41 accidents and left 55 people injured this year

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Police urge motorists to slow down and avoid risky split-second decisions.
Police urge motorists to slow down and avoid risky split-second decisions.
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Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists after running red lights caused 41 traffic accidents across the emirate since the beginning of the year, leaving four people dead and 55 others injured.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said ignoring traffic signals remains one of the most dangerous violations on the road, often leading to serious crashes at busy intersections.

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He said the accidents recorded this year highlight the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the need for motorists to follow traffic rules at all times.

"These incidents are not just numbers. Behind every accident are lives affected and families that have suffered losses," he said.

Distraction, rushing among the main causes

According to Brigadier Bin Suwaidan, several factors contribute to motorists running red lights.

These include trying to save a few seconds, using mobile phones while driving, misjudging speed and distance, and attempting to cross intersections at the last moment before the signal changes.

He warned that such decisions can have life-changing consequences.

"A few seconds are not worth risking lives," he said, adding that many crashes occur when drivers underestimate the danger of speeding through an intersection.

Amber light is not a signal to accelerate

Dubai Police reminded motorists that traffic signals are designed to keep roads safe and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan urged drivers to slow down when approaching junctions, keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and remain focused behind the wheel.

He also advised motorists not to treat the amber light as a signal to speed up if they can safely stop before the intersection.

Running a red light, he said, is more than a traffic offence. It is a dangerous act that puts the lives of drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk.

Dubai Police said it continues to strengthen road safety through awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement and the use of advanced monitoring systems to detect dangerous violations.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility and called on all road users to act responsibly.

"Stopping at a red light is not a choice. It is a legal duty and an important step in protecting lives and keeping our roads safe," he said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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