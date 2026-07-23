UAE morning traffic: Rush-hour delays slow Sharjah-Dubai commute

Traffic is moving slowly on Al Ittihad Street near Al Mamzar, while congestion has built up on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Muhaisnah Fourth following a reported traffic incident.

Elsewhere in Sharjah, motorists can expect delays on Maleha Street through the Industrial Area, while Emirates Road is experiencing heavy congestion near Sharjah Grand Mosque following another reported traffic incident.

A separate crash has caused traffic to build up on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in the Sharjah Industrial Area, while another incident is slowing traffic on Sharjah Ring Road.

Delays are also being reported on Beirut Street and Al Khail Road near Al Barsha South Fifth, where traffic is moving at a reduced pace.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.