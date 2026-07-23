UAE morning traffic: Rush-hour delays slow Sharjah-Dubai commute

Expect delays as heavy traffic builds on key roads across Dubai and Sharjah
Dubai: Motorists are facing a slow morning commute across Dubai and Sharjah, with multiple incidents and heavy congestion affecting several major routes, according to real-time Google Maps traffic data.
Traffic is moving slowly on Al Ittihad Street near Al Mamzar, while congestion has built up on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Muhaisnah Fourth following a reported traffic incident.
Delays are also being reported on Beirut Street and Al Khail Road near Al Barsha South Fifth, where traffic is moving at a reduced pace.
For commuters travelling from Sharjah into Dubai, heavy congestion is affecting Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from City Centre Al Zahia due to a reported traffic incident.
A separate crash has caused traffic to build up on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in the Sharjah Industrial Area, while another incident is slowing traffic on Sharjah Ring Road.
Elsewhere in Sharjah, motorists can expect delays on Maleha Street through the Industrial Area, while Emirates Road is experiencing heavy congestion near Sharjah Grand Mosque following another reported traffic incident.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic updates and exercise caution when approaching crash sites. Traffic conditions may change rapidly during the morning rush hour.