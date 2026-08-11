From 15 minutes to four: New Dubai roads making journeys dramatically faster

The tunnel followed a fortnight later, on the same weekend as the Al Qudra bridge. At 260 metres with a single lane, it connects Dubai-Al Ain Road with Oud Metha Service Road and handles up to 1,200 vehicles an hour. Its purpose is narrower than the bridge's: the RTA says it is designed to reduce traffic overlap and weaving where the two roads meet, the sort of pinch point that causes disproportionate delay for its size.