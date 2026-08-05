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RTA adds three new areas to Dubai Bus-On-Demand network as ridership rises 25%

Al Satwa, Al Quoz, and Mirdif join the service, taking coverage to 20 areas across Dubai

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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25.1 percent growth in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025
25.1 percent growth in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025
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Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its Bus-On-Demand service to Al Satwa, Al Quoz, and Mirdif, taking the total number of areas covered across the emirate to 20 as demand for the app-based transport service continues to grow.

The expansion has been aimed at giving residents and visitors easier access to flexible and affordable transport while strengthening connections between residential communities and Dubai's public transport network.

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Demand continues to grow

The latest rollout has come as the service records strong growth in passenger numbers. During the first half of the year, Bus-On-Demand has carried 527,000 passengers, representing a 25.1 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

June has been the busiest month so far this 2026, with 105,990 passengers using the service, the highest monthly ridership recorded since the start of the year.

"The growing uptake reflects public confidence in the service and its ease of use, particularly following a 54 percent expansion in operating areas and an increase in the fleet to 55 buses to meet rising demand," said the RTA.

Improving neighbourhood connectivity

RTA has noted that the addition of Al Satwa, Al Quoz, and Mirdif is part of its strategy to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity by providing flexible transport solutions that link residential areas with public transport stations.

"This aligns with the Dubai government’s vision to reinforce the emirate’s pioneership in seamless and sustainable mobility," stated the RTA.

How to use the service

Passengers can access the service by downloading the Dubai Bus-On-Demand smart app, registering for the service, and entering the required details to activate their account. Journeys can then be booked directly through the application.

Moreover, the service offers multiple payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and nol cards, allowing users to complete transactions seamlessly.

Network now spans 20 areas

With the latest expansion, the Bus-On-Demand service is now available in Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Academic City, Al Rigga, Port Saeed, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Oud Metha, Al Karama, Barsha Heights, Al Mankhool, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Al Warqaa, Dubai Investment Park, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Al Qusais, Al Satwa, Al Quoz, and Mirdif.

"RTA is committed to the continued development of the service and enhancement of the passenger experience, in support of Dubai’s vision to build a smart, convenient, and sustainable public transport system," said the RTA.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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