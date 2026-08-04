New RTA road changes cut traffic congestion by 30%

Additional lane and two U-turns on Latifa bint Hamdan Street improve traffic flow
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced peak-hour congestion by up to 30 per cent on Latifa bint Hamdan Street after introducing a new traffic lane and two U-turns aimed at easing bottlenecks along one of the city’s busiest transport corridors.
The latest improvements include the addition of a new lane along two sections of the street’s service road, stretching a combined 1km. The first section runs from the Al Asayel Street intersection to Street 44, while the second extends from the National Cement Factory to the First Al Khail Street exit. RTA also constructed two new U-turns beneath the Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Asayel Street intersection.
According to RTA, the upgrades are part of its strategy of delivering quick, targeted traffic solutions at congestion hotspots using traffic studies and advanced technologies. The measures are designed to improve road capacity, enhance operational efficiency and support Dubai’s rapidly growing population and urban expansion.
The widening of the service road has increased its capacity from 600 to 1,000 vehicles per hour, significantly improving traffic movement. The newly built U-turns have also shortened vehicle queues and reduced congestion during peak periods by as much as 30 per cent.
Latifa bint Hamdan Street is a key east-west corridor serving residential, commercial and industrial districts. It connects with major roads including Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street, making it an important route for thousands of daily commuters.
The latest works complement RTA’s wider investment in upgrading the corridor. Earlier this year, the authority awarded a AED2 billion contract for the 12-kilometre Latifa bint Hamdan Street Development Project, which will transform the road into a major strategic corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road with Emirates Road.
The project will improve connectivity through Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It includes seven bridges spanning 2.3km and eight tunnels with a combined length of 900 metres, aimed at improving traffic flow and increasing the efficiency of Dubai’s road network.