Dubai unveils Dh2 billion mega road project to ease traffic

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has awarded the contract for the 12-kilometre Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project, which will connect Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, the new corridor will serve more than 650,000 residents and visitors and accommodate over 130,000 vehicle trips daily.

RTA will also build a new road linking Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa bint Hamdan Street, develop sections of Al Meydan Street and construct a new interchange to improve access to surrounding developments. In addition, 12.5 kilometres of cycling tracks will be built, connecting the existing cycling network from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.

The project includes the construction of 15 grade-separated structures comprising seven bridges stretching 2.3 kilometres and eight tunnels spanning 900 metres. Latifa bint Hamdan Street will be widened to four lanes in each direction, enabling the corridor to handle around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

One of the project’s biggest benefits for motorists will be a 54 per cent reduction in travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road, with journeys expected to drop from 33 minutes to 15 minutes. The corridor will also increase the capacity of Dubai’s east-west road network by 12 per cent, helping improve traffic flow on key routes including Al Khail Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

“Developing the road network is one of the key pillars of keeping pace with rapid urban and economic growth, supporting sustainable development, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as an investment hub, and consolidating its position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit,” he said.

He added that the Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor would strengthen integration across Dubai’s main road network, improve connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the emirate, support current and future development projects, and facilitate the movement of residents and visitors.

“RTA continues to deliver strategic projects that strengthen connectivity between different areas, enhance traffic efficiency and ensure smoother mobility. These projects have a positive impact on quality of life and support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” he said.

The Latifa bint Hamdan project also builds on an earlier RTA phase that upgraded the western section of the corridor, reducing travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 12 minutes to four minutes. Once completed, the new phase will complete one of Dubai’s key strategic road corridors, further strengthening the emirate’s transport network and supporting its long-term economic and urban development plans.

The project is the latest in a series of major road infrastructure schemes undertaken by the RTA to improve mobility across Dubai. In recent years, the authority has completed major upgrades on Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, Hessa Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, while work is also progressing on projects including the Dubai Metro Blue Line and several strategic road improvements to support the city’s rapid urban growth.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.