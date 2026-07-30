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UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah roads

Traffic incidents on Al Ittihad Street towards Dubai and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.
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Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah are facing a slow start to the day, with heavy congestion reported on several major routes this morning, according to Google Maps real-time traffic data.

In Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road is seeing traffic build-up near the Financial Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre Metro stations. Slow-moving conditions are also reported on Sheikh Rashid Road near Dubai Frame, while Al Baraha's Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Al Mustaqbal Street near Dubai Mall, and Financial Centre Street remain congested.

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Traffic incidents on Al Ittihad Street towards Dubai and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah are adding to delays on key routes.

In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street towards Dubai near Safeer Mall is heavily congested, while traffic is moving slowly on Third Industrial Street. Delays are also reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road between City Centre Zahia and National Paints Headquarters, as well as Emirates Road near Sharjah Grand Mosque.

Commuters are advised to check live traffic updates before setting out and allow extra travel time during the morning rush.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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