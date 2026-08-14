Sharjah traffic alert: Temporary road closure and diversion announced

Drivers warned to follow signs, diversions during Sharjah intersection improvement works
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Maliha Street as part of ongoing intersection improvement works.
The changes are aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of Sharjah’s road network.
The temporary road closure will take effect on Sunday, August 16, 2026.
Motorists travelling through the area will be directed to use the approved alternative routes shown on the traffic diversion map.
The authority has urged road users to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated diversion routes.
Drivers should also:
Follow traffic signs and approved alternative routes
Observe road safety instructions
Allow extra time for their journeys
Avoid the affected intersection where possible
The temporary diversion is part of improvement works designed to help ease congestion, improve traffic movement and increase the efficiency of the road network.
Motorists are advised to follow the diversion arrangements until normal traffic movement resumes.