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Sharjah traffic alert: Temporary road closure and diversion announced

Drivers warned to follow signs, diversions during Sharjah intersection improvement works

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Diversion at key Sharjah junction for road upgrade and smoother traffic flow
Diversion at key Sharjah junction for road upgrade and smoother traffic flow
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The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Maliha Street as part of ongoing intersection improvement works.

The changes are aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of Sharjah’s road network.

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When will the road closure start?

The temporary road closure will take effect on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Motorists travelling through the area will be directed to use the approved alternative routes shown on the traffic diversion map.

What should motorists do?

The authority has urged road users to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated diversion routes.

Drivers should also:

  • Follow traffic signs and approved alternative routes

  • Observe road safety instructions

  • Allow extra time for their journeys

  • Avoid the affected intersection where possible

Sharjah traffic diversion

The temporary diversion is part of improvement works designed to help ease congestion, improve traffic movement and increase the efficiency of the road network.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion arrangements until normal traffic movement resumes.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

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