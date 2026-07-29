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Morning rush hour: Slow traffic reported on Dubai, Sharjah roads

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, consider alternative routes where possible

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.
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Dubai: Motorists are facing delays on several key roads across Dubai and Sharjah during the morning commute, with slow-moving and heavy traffic reported in multiple areas.

In Dubai, traffic is moving slowly on Ras Al Khor Road near Business Bay and Sheikh Rashid Road near Dubai Frame. Congestion has also been reported on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Damascus Street and Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza.

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In Sharjah, motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on Al Wahda Street towards Dubai, Third Industrial Street and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near National Paints Headquarters. Slow-moving traffic has also been reported on Emirates Road near Sharjah Grand Masjid.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Dubai Police also reminded motorists to check their car batteries regularly, especially during summer, as high temperatures can affect battery performance.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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