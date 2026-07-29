In Dubai, traffic is moving slowly on Ras Al Khor Road near Business Bay and Sheikh Rashid Road near Dubai Frame. Congestion has also been reported on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Damascus Street and Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza.

Dubai: Motorists are facing delays on several key roads across Dubai and Sharjah during the morning commute, with slow-moving and heavy traffic reported in multiple areas.

In Sharjah, motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on Al Wahda Street towards Dubai, Third Industrial Street and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near National Paints Headquarters. Slow-moving traffic has also been reported on Emirates Road near Sharjah Grand Masjid.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.