Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, consider alternative routes where possible
Dubai: Motorists are facing delays on several key roads across Dubai and Sharjah during the morning commute, with slow-moving and heavy traffic reported in multiple areas.
In Dubai, traffic is moving slowly on Ras Al Khor Road near Business Bay and Sheikh Rashid Road near Dubai Frame. Congestion has also been reported on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Damascus Street and Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza.
In Sharjah, motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on Al Wahda Street towards Dubai, Third Industrial Street and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near National Paints Headquarters. Slow-moving traffic has also been reported on Emirates Road near Sharjah Grand Masjid.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.
Dubai Police also reminded motorists to check their car batteries regularly, especially during summer, as high temperatures can affect battery performance.