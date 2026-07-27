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UAE traffic update: Monday morning congestion hits Dubai-Sharjah roads

Drivers urged to plan extra time, stay cautious during peak Dubai-Sharjah traffic

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Commuters warned of delays as slow traffic, minor accidents hit key routes
Commuters warned of delays as slow traffic, minor accidents hit key routes
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah may face delays during Monday morning rush hour, with live traffic updates showing heavy congestion on several major roads.

Google Maps live traffic data showed slow-moving traffic on key routes, including Al Khan in Sharjah towards Hor Al Anz East in Dubai via E11.

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Heavy traffic was also reported in parts of Sharjah, including:

  • Industrial Area 13

  • Industrial Area 3

  • Industrial Area, Sharjah

  • Al Hamriya Port

In Dubai, congestion was reported around:

  • Me’aisem Second

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Jabal Ali Industrial areas

  • Jabal Ali Industrial Second and Third

Slow traffic and minor accidents

Motorists were advised to expect delays in areas with slow traffic, including:

  • Al Barsha South Fifth, Dubai

Minor accidents were reported in:

  • Al Qusais Industrial Fifth

  • Corniche Deira

  • Me’aisem Second

  • Expo Road near Dubai Investment Park First

Drivers were urged to plan extra travel time, follow road safety rules and remain cautious during peak-hour traffic.

Dubai Police issues summer parking advisory

As temperatures rise, Dubai Police reminded motorists to take precautions when parking vehicles outdoors.

“When parking your vehicle, try to choose a shaded area and use sunshades to minimise heat buildup inside,” Dubai Police said in a road safety advisory.

Motorists are also encouraged to check their vehicles regularly, avoid leaving children or valuables inside parked cars, and follow safety measures during the summer heat.

Related Topics:
RTADubaiUAE traffic finesSharjahtransport

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