Drivers urged to plan extra time, stay cautious during peak Dubai-Sharjah traffic
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah may face delays during Monday morning rush hour, with live traffic updates showing heavy congestion on several major roads.
Google Maps live traffic data showed slow-moving traffic on key routes, including Al Khan in Sharjah towards Hor Al Anz East in Dubai via E11.
Heavy traffic was also reported in parts of Sharjah, including:
Industrial Area 13
Industrial Area 3
Industrial Area, Sharjah
Al Hamriya Port
In Dubai, congestion was reported around:
Me’aisem Second
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Jabal Ali Industrial areas
Jabal Ali Industrial Second and Third
Motorists were advised to expect delays in areas with slow traffic, including:
Al Barsha South Fifth, Dubai
Minor accidents were reported in:
Al Qusais Industrial Fifth
Corniche Deira
Me’aisem Second
Expo Road near Dubai Investment Park First
Drivers were urged to plan extra travel time, follow road safety rules and remain cautious during peak-hour traffic.
As temperatures rise, Dubai Police reminded motorists to take precautions when parking vehicles outdoors.
“When parking your vehicle, try to choose a shaded area and use sunshades to minimise heat buildup inside,” Dubai Police said in a road safety advisory.
Motorists are also encouraged to check their vehicles regularly, avoid leaving children or valuables inside parked cars, and follow safety measures during the summer heat.