GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

RTA, Dubai Police launch awareness campaign for truck drivers

Campaign highlights role of transport companies and truck operators in vehicle maintenance

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
RTA, Dubai Police launch awareness campaign for truck drivers

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a traffic awareness campaign targeting truck drivers and transport and freight companies, in cooperation with Dubai Police General Headquarters. The campaign runs throughout the summer from June to August, at truck rest areas and on main roads across Dubai.

The campaign features a series of field activities and awareness workshops aimed at promoting safe driving practices, protecting lives and property, reinforcing traffic responsibility, and highlighting the importance of regular vehicle maintenance. RTA will also distribute awareness publications and leaflets explaining traffic safety requirements, ways to avoid violations and accidents, and the importance of checking tyre and brake safety before setting off.

The campaign aligns with RTA’s strategic goals of guiding and motivating customer behaviour to support a safer and smoother mobility system. He noted that RTA is deploying all resources to facilitate truck movement, particularly during the summer, through close cooperation with relevant entities and intensified awareness campaigns aimed at reducing accidents and enhancing traffic safety.

The awareness and guidance activities include producing awareness videos featuring social media influencers for distribution across social media platforms, as well as conducting targeted surveys with truck drivers to capture their feedback and requirements. These activities are being carried out across several areas in Dubai, including truck rest areas, Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with awareness messages also displayed on electronic signs across Dubai’s roads.

The campaign aims to engage directly with drivers and educate them about the importance of complying with traffic safety requirements, foremost among them never stopping in the middle of the road, given the direct danger this poses to road users. In emergencies, drivers must immediately call 901.

The Director of Traffic noted that the campaign encourages drivers to read and comply with the Truck Safety Manual, prepared by RTA in three languages. The electronic link to the manual has been printed on giveaway items distributed to truck drivers during all field and awareness visits. The manual includes key information on preventive truck inspection, tyre safety, brake efficiency, and procedures for handling emergency breakdowns.

The campaign also targets transport companies and truck operators, highlighting their role in ensuring regular vehicle maintenance, verifying that tyres are fit for use and trucks are ready for operation before deployment, and encouraging drivers to take sufficient rest breaks and avoid continuous driving over long distances. As part of these efforts, RTA cooperated with Continental Tires to inspect several truck tyres over two days in Ras Al Khor.

Inspection and enforcement campaigns

Joint inspection teams from RTA and Dubai Police continue to carry out extensive enforcement campaigns at the end of each month, focusing on verifying compliance with technical safety requirements and identifying defects and violations related to truck safety. These efforts contribute to enhancing the safety and security of road users.

Awareness guidelines for truck drivers

  • Inspect the vehicle thoroughly before every journey.

  • Check tyre pressure and tread condition regularly.

  • Ensure brakes, lights and indicators are working properly.

  • Secure the load properly to prevent movement during transport.

  • Always wear your seat belt.

  • Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

  • Avoid distractions, including using a mobile phone while driving.

  • Observe speed limits and adjust your speed according to road and weather conditions.

  • Check blind spots and mirrors continuously.

  • Take regular breaks to avoid fatigue and drowsiness while driving.

  • Use hazard lights and reflective triangles during emergency stops.

  • Never stop in unsafe locations or where traffic flow may be obstructed.

  • Plan your route in advance and use designated truck routes.

  • Stay alert to smaller vehicles around your truck.

  • Report any vehicle faults or defects immediately and have them repaired.

In the event of a truck breakdown

  • Stay calm and reduce speed gradually.

  • Move the broken-down truck to a safe location away from the road.

  • Switch on hazard lights immediately.

  • Place warning triangles at a safe distance behind the truck.

  • Keep away from traffic and stay in a safe location.

  • Contact Dubai Police Operations on 901.

Gulf News Report

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From Hessa Street and Al Qudra Road to Dubai Islands and the World Trade Centre Roundabout, the developments are designed to increase road capacity, improve connectivity and significantly reduce travel times.

Could these RTA road projects end Dubai’s traffic woes?

5m read
The largest increase was delivered at Al Ruwayyah 2, where 107 spaces were added, followed by Lehbab 2 with 90 spaces, Lehbab 1 with 47.

Dubai expands truck rest areas by 56%

2m read
The RTA encourages drivers to plan ahead and follow traffic signs to ensure timely arrivals.

Evening traffic hits key roads in Sharjah, Dubai South

1m read
Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Dubai on Monday, police said.

Speeding and swerving in focus in Dubai campaign

2m read