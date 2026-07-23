Mother, baby killed after car crashes into parked truck in Fujairah

Husband seriously injured, 3-year-old hurt as police probe suspected driver distraction
Fujairah: An Emirati woman and her one-year-old daughter were killed, while her husband suffered serious injuries and their three-year-old daughter was hurt after the family's vehicle veered off course and crashed into a parked truck on the Fujairah–Khor Fakkan Road on Thursday.
The fatal accident occurred at around noon in the Fouz Petroleum area.
Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police tod Gulf News thst the preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle suddenly deviated from its lane before colliding with a stationary truck parked alongside the road.
The crash claimed the lives of the 28-year-old mother and her infant daughter, while the father sustained severe injuries. The couple's second daughter, aged three, was also injured.
Police patrols, traffic teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report. The injured were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah for treatment, while specialists from the traffic department launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Initial findings indicate that driver distraction may have been a contributing factor behind the sudden deviation that led to the collision, police said.
Al Dhanhani urged motorists to remain fully focused while driving and avoid any distractions, particularly the use of mobile phones, warning that even a brief lapse in attention can have devastating consequences.
He noted that roads across the emirate witness regular movement of heavy vehicles and trucks, some of which may stop for extended periods on road shoulders or near traffic lanes, making constant vigilance essential.
The official called on drivers to adhere to speed limits, reduce speed when approaching trucks and stationary vehicles, and maintain adequate safety distances that allow sufficient time to stop safely or change lanes when necessary.
He also stressed the importance of checking that a lane is clear before overtaking and avoiding sudden lane changes.
Al Dhanhani further urged motorists to follow road signs and warning notices, adjust their speed according to road and traffic conditions, and adopt defensive driving practices at all times.
"Continuous attention, anticipation of potential hazards and maintaining a safe distance remain among the most effective ways to prevent serious accidents and protect lives on the road," he said.