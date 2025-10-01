Truck driver in Dubai falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into another truck on highway

Warning issued following an incident where a driver was injured in a two-truck collision
Dubai: Dubai Police has issued a warning following an incident where a driver was injured in a collision between two trucks on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, just before the Al Maktoum Airport roundabout, heading towards Abu Dhabi.
Advisory reminds motorists of the dangerous consequences of driving while experiencing extreme fatigue or drowsiness. Such behavior can lead to severe accidents, potentially resulting in fatalities or life-altering injuries.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed that even small mistakes can have serious and deadly consequences. “In particular, falling asleep at the wheel is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and severe injuries,” he added.
Bin Suwaidan explained that initial reports indicated the driver of one of the trucks fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control and crash into the truck in front of him. “This resulted in the driver being injured and caused significant traffic congestion on the road, prompting the need to divert traffic to alternative routes to maintain smooth flow,” he continued.
He noted that traffic accident experts were dispatched to the scene to conduct investigations and gather accurate evidence to determine the causes of the incident. “Meanwhile, traffic patrols managed the flow of vehicles, secured the accident site, and ensured that ambulances and rescue vehicles could reach the scene efficiently. Response teams worked promptly to remove the damaged vehicle from the road, restoring normal traffic conditions as quickly as possible,” Bin Suwaidan noted.
The Director of the General Department of Traffic reaffirmed the importance of getting sufficient rest before driving, remaining vigilant in unexpected road conditions, and avoiding fatigue that could endanger drivers and other road users. He urged everyone to stay in their lanes, adhere to traffic safety guidelines, and pull over immediately if they feel tired, to prevent serious accidents and ensure the safety of all on the road.
