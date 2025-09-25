Dh1,000 fine for stopping in the middle of UAE roads, police remind drivers
The accident happened just after Hessa Bridge in the direction of Sharjah when the truck came to an unexpected halt due to a mechanical failure, creating a sudden hazard for other motorists. The motorcyclist, unable to avoid the stationary vehicle, crashed into it from behind and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, said accident investigators were immediately dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and determine the exact cause.
“Traffic patrols quickly secured the site and ensured rescue teams could reach the injured rider without delay. At the same time, response units worked to clear the damaged truck and restore traffic flow as fast as possible,” he said.
Following the incident, Dubai Police renewed their warning to motorists about the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road, whether due to breakdowns, running out of fuel, or tyre problems. Officers urged drivers to carry out regular checks and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.
According to Article 98 of the UAE Traffic Law, stopping without a valid reason can lead to a Dh1,000 fine, six black points, and an additional Dh500 penalty for obstructing traffic.
Brig. bin Suwaidan stressed that stopping in the middle of a busy road is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often resulting in serious or fatal accidents.
“If a vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, drivers must contact the police immediately so patrols can secure the vehicle and put in place safety measures to protect passengers and other road users,” he said.
Police advised drivers to switch on hazard lights straight away, place a warning triangle behind the vehicle if possible, and move all passengers to a safe area off the road. They should then call the police for assistance rather than waiting inside the vehicle, which increases the risk of further collisions.
