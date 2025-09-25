The accident happened just after Hessa Bridge in the direction of Sharjah when the truck came to an unexpected halt due to a mechanical failure, creating a sudden hazard for other motorists. The motorcyclist, unable to avoid the stationary vehicle, crashed into it from behind and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Dubai Police renewed their warning to motorists about the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road, whether due to breakdowns, running out of fuel, or tyre problems. Officers urged drivers to carry out regular checks and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.

Police advised drivers to switch on hazard lights straight away, place a warning triangle behind the vehicle if possible, and move all passengers to a safe area off the road. They should then call the police for assistance rather than waiting inside the vehicle, which increases the risk of further collisions.

“If a vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, drivers must contact the police immediately so patrols can secure the vehicle and put in place safety measures to protect passengers and other road users,” he said.

