GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

One dead, two injured in multi-car collision on Emirates Road

The crash occurred just after the Dubai Club Bridge heading towards Sharjah

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
A fatal traffic accident on Emirates Road.
A fatal traffic accident on Emirates Road.
Supplied

Dubai: A fatal traffic accident on Emirates Road has once again highlighted the dangers of not keeping a safe distance between vehicles. Dubai Police are urging motorists to follow traffic regulations and drive cautiously after one person lost their life and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision last Monday evening.

The crash occurred just after the Dubai Club Bridge heading towards Sharjah. Investigators confirmed that the primary cause was a driver’s failure to maintain a safe distance — one of the most common and dangerous violations on UAE roads.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of Dubai Police’s General Traffic Department, said the Command and Control Center was alerted to the accident at 1:30 PM. “Initial investigations revealed that one driver failed to leave enough space behind the vehicle ahead, triggering the collision. Tragically, one person lost their life on the spot, while two others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to minor,” he said. Both injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic accident experts rushed to the scene, inspecting the site and collecting technical evidence to determine the full circumstances. Patrols quickly secured the area, diverted traffic, and ensured ambulances could reach the injured without delay. The damaged vehicles were cleared efficiently to restore traffic flow and prevent further congestion.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan appealed to all motorists to take road safety seriously. “Maintaining a safe distance isn’t just a traffic rule — it’s a lifesaving habit,” he stressed. “Driving carefully protects you, your loved ones, and every other road user. Together, we can create a safer, more sustainable traffic environment across Dubai.”

He added that Dubai Police regularly run awareness campaigns — both on the ground and online — focusing on critical violations such as speeding, distracted driving, and tailgating.

Under federal traffic law, drivers caught failing to keep a safe distance face a fine of Dh400 and four black points on their license.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai driver crashes into store after gas-brake error

Dubai driver crashes into store after gas-brake error

1m read
The ‘Accident-Free Day’ initiative coincides with the launch of the quarterly campaign ‘A Safe School Year’ on August 25, 2025 - the first day of the new academic year.

How to get 4 black points removed in UAE for free

3m read
Vehicles caught in traffic on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

How I learned to drive in India without losing my mind

2m read
Cruise control fails on Dubai highway, driver rescued

Cruise control fails on Dubai highway, driver rescued

2m read