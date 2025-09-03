One dead, two injured in multi-car collision on Emirates Road

The crash occurred just after the Dubai Club Bridge heading towards Sharjah. Investigators confirmed that the primary cause was a driver’s failure to maintain a safe distance — one of the most common and dangerous violations on UAE roads.

Dubai : A fatal traffic accident on Emirates Road has once again highlighted the dangers of not keeping a safe distance between vehicles. Dubai Police are urging motorists to follow traffic regulations and drive cautiously after one person lost their life and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision last Monday evening.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan appealed to all motorists to take road safety seriously. “Maintaining a safe distance isn’t just a traffic rule — it’s a lifesaving habit,” he stressed. “Driving carefully protects you, your loved ones, and every other road user. Together, we can create a safer, more sustainable traffic environment across Dubai.”

Traffic accident experts rushed to the scene, inspecting the site and collecting technical evidence to determine the full circumstances. Patrols quickly secured the area, diverted traffic, and ensured ambulances could reach the injured without delay. The damaged vehicles were cleared efficiently to restore traffic flow and prevent further congestion.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of Dubai Police’s General Traffic Department, said the Command and Control Center was alerted to the accident at 1:30 PM. “Initial investigations revealed that one driver failed to leave enough space behind the vehicle ahead, triggering the collision. Tragically, one person lost their life on the spot, while two others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to minor,” he said. Both injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

