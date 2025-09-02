GOLD/FOREX
Dubai driver presses gas pedal instead of brake, crashes into Al Wasl Street store

Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control due to sudden confusion

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Supplied

An unusual traffic accident occurred on Al Wasl Street in Dubai when a female driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake. The vehicle accelerated forward and crashed into a retail store, eventually coming to a halt. 

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the Command and Control room received a tip-off about the incident, prompting traffic patrols to be dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control due to sudden confusion, which led her to press the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the accident and the vehicle's intrusion into the store.

Brig. bin Suwaidan confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the vehicle and storefront were only damaged. He stressed the importance of staying alert while driving and avoiding confusion that could lead to serious accidents.

He highlighted that such incidents underscore the need for drivers to remain calm and entirely focused behind the wheel, as well as to check their seating position and ensure their feet are correctly positioned on the pedals. Furthermore, he noted that Dubai Police continues to promote traffic awareness to minimize such accidents and maintain the highest road safety standards.

