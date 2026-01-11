GOLD/FOREX
Watch: How Dubai’s major road upgrade promises smoother traffic flow

RTA project doubles road capacity, adds major cycling, e-scooter tracks to ease congestion

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
3 MIN READ
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened Phase I of the Hessa Street Development Project, marking a major step towards easing congestion on one of the city’s busiest east west corridors and improving connectivity between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The newly opened phase covers a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road and includes the widening of Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction, along with the opening of new bridges at key intersections. The upgrade is designed to significantly enhance traffic flow for motorists travelling towards Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding residential and commercial areas.

Overall completion of theDh690 million project has reached 90 per cent, with the remaining works including road improvements, bridges, intersections and cycling tracks, scheduled to be completed and opened in the second quarter of this year.

Keeping pace

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project reflects the leadership’s vision to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth and rising population.

“The Hessa Street Development Project is a major infrastructure scheme serving several key areas, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha and Jumeirah Village Circle. The population in these areas is expected to exceed 640,000 by 2030,” Al Tayer said.

Double capacity

Once fully completed, the project will double Hessa Street’s traffic capacity from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions to 16,000 vehicles per hour, significantly reducing congestion and improving journey times.

The project includes the redevelopment of four major intersections along Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road. Hessa Street has been widened from two to four lanes in each direction along the entire stretch, supported by new bridges and improved signal-controlled junctions.

Cycling and e-scooter tracks

In addition to road upgrades, the project places strong emphasis on sustainable mobility. A dedicated 13.5-kilometre cycling and e-scooter track, 4.5 metres wide, is being developed to link Al Sufouh with Dubai Hills through Hessa Street. The track will serve residential communities such as Al Barsha and Barsha Heights and connect directly with Dubai Internet City Metro Station, supporting first- and last-mile journeys.

The cycling route includes two dedicated bridges, one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and the other Al Khail Road, each five metres wide and designed to safely accommodate cyclists, e-scooter users and pedestrians. The bridges feature a distinctive architectural design inspired by the surrounding urban landscape.

Key ramps

Among the key works is a directional ramp at the Hessa Street—Sheikh Zayed Road intersection, passing over the Dubai Metro Red Line to serve right-turning traffic towards Emirates Road. Improvements have also been completed at intersections with First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street, while the Al Khail Road interchange was inaugurated at the end of 2024.

RTA said the full completion of the project will further strengthen Dubai’s road network, improve traffic efficiency and support sustainable transport options across the city.

