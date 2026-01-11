Watch: How Dubai’s major road upgrade promises smoother traffic flow

The newly opened phase covers a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road and includes the widening of Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction, along with the opening of new bridges at key intersections. The upgrade is designed to significantly enhance traffic flow for motorists travelling towards Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding residential and commercial areas.

Overall completion of theDh690 million project has reached 90 per cent, with the remaining works including road improvements, bridges, intersections and cycling tracks, scheduled to be completed and opened in the second quarter of this year.

The project includes the redevelopment of four major intersections along Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road. Hessa Street has been widened from two to four lanes in each direction along the entire stretch, supported by new bridges and improved signal-controlled junctions.

Among the key works is a directional ramp at the Hessa Street—Sheikh Zayed Road intersection, passing over the Dubai Metro Red Line to serve right-turning traffic towards Emirates Road. Improvements have also been completed at intersections with First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street, while the Al Khail Road interchange was inaugurated at the end of 2024.

The cycling route includes two dedicated bridges, one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and the other Al Khail Road, each five metres wide and designed to safely accommodate cyclists, e-scooter users and pedestrians. The bridges feature a distinctive architectural design inspired by the surrounding urban landscape.

In addition to road upgrades, the project places strong emphasis on sustainable mobility. A dedicated 13.5-kilometre cycling and e-scooter track, 4.5 metres wide, is being developed to link Al Sufouh with Dubai Hills through Hessa Street. The track will serve residential communities such as Al Barsha and Barsha Heights and connect directly with Dubai Internet City Metro Station, supporting first- and last-mile journeys.

