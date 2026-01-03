Driver faces fines after multi-car collision in Dubai

Negligence and expired registration cited as key factors in crash
Dubai: A 28-year-old Arab man was convicted this week in a Dubai court for his role in a multi-vehicle collision in the Jebel Ali area, after admitting he was driving a vehicle with expired registration and failed to exercise due care.
The incident, which occurred early last year, began when the defendant was travelling at high speed without maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead. According to Emarat Al Youm, his car first struck another vehicle before veering into a lorry, causing significant damage and triggering further collisions with two additional cars.
No serious injuries were reported, but all vehicles involved suffered varying degrees of damage.
During the trial, the defendant acknowledged the charges and admitted he was not fully attentive at the time of the accident. He also confirmed the vehicle’s registration had expired and requested leniency from the court.
The court based its ruling on the official traffic report, site visit records, collision diagrams, and testimony from a traffic accident specialist, all of which confirmed that the defendant’s negligence directly contributed to the crash.
Applying provisions from the Federal Traffic and Road-Related Crimes and Penalties Law, and considering mitigating factors under Articles 100 and 101 of Federal Law No. 36 of 2022, the court fined the defendant Dh1,000 for the principal offence and Dh200 for the secondary charge. He paid the fines in full and was released through the Traffic Prosecution.
