GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

‘For adventure’: Three Europeans jailed for torching driver’s car ‘for fun’

Case began after household worker reported his car stolen by unknown individuals

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Thrill-seeking theft ends in prison and deportation for three young Europeans (For illustrative purposes only.)
Thrill-seeking theft ends in prison and deportation for three young Europeans (For illustrative purposes only.)
Pixabay

Dubai: Three young Europeans of Arab origin have been sentenced to jail followed by deportation after being convicted of stealing and burning a family driver’s vehicle in what they described as an act carried out “for adventure”. 

The case began when the victim, a driver working for a household, reported that his car had been taken by unknown individuals.

Despite the basic nature of the crime and the absence of witnesses or clear evidence at the scene, police launched an intensive search that led to the vehicle being found later in a sandy area, completely destroyed after being set on fire, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

During questioning, the victim was unable to provide many details, as the suspects spoke in a language he did not recognise. However, he told investigators that the group repeatedly used a word associated with a particular nationality. This small detail became a crucial breakthrough in the case.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby locations and traced the movements of three young men matching the description. Authorities were able to identify the suspects, track their whereabouts and arrest them.

According to prosecutors, the suspects admitted during interrogation that they had committed the crime out of thrill-seeking rather than financial gain. The case was referred to the public prosecution and later to the criminal court, which convicted them of theft and arson.

The court sentenced the trio to prison terms and fines, followed by deportation after completing their sentences. 

Related Topics:
crimeEgypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first clue something was wrong was broken glass

Man deported after breaking into car, falling asleep

2m read
Vikram Bhatt was in jail for Rs 300 million crore fraud case

Vikram Bhatt and wife granted bail in fraud case

1m read
The actor surrendered to Tihar Jail last week.

Rajpal Yadav to stay in jail, court adjourns hearing

2m read
Delhi HC rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea for more time to surrender

‘I have no money’: Rajpal Yadav surrenders to jail

2m read