Dubai court jails man for phone theft, assault and visa overstay

Court orders the custodial sentence, fine and deportation
Dubai: A Dubai criminal court has sentenced a man of Arab nationality to one month in jail, fined him Dh220, the value of a stolen mobile phone, and ordered his deportation after convicting him of theft, assault and remaining in the UAE illegally after his work visa expired.
According to court records, the victim said he had financial disputes with the defendant. On the day of the incident, a third friend handed the victim a phone to sell on his behalf, before the defendant suddenly seized it, Emarat Al Youm reported.
When confronted, the defendant assaulted the victim and fled. The court found the charges proven and ordered the custodial sentence, fine and deportation upon completion of the jail term.
