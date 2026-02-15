Dubai man deported after breaking into car and falling asleep inside

Man jailed and deported for breaking car window and sleeping inside vehicle
Dubai: A company driver in Dubai arrived at work one morning to find a stranger asleep inside his vehicle, after the man smashed a window and climbed in during the night in a case that later ended in jail and deportation.
The unusual incident began when the driver parked the company car in a nearby open area as usual before heading home. When he returned the following morning, he noticed something was wrong even before reaching the vehicle. From a distance, he saw that one of the windows appeared broken.
Alarmed, he quickened his pace. But the situation proved stranger than expected. Inside the car, he found a man fast asleep.
The driver realised the individual had broken the front window, opened the door, and entered the vehicle. Seeing that the man was in a deep sleep, he immediately contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.
In his statement to officers, the driver said he was responsible for operating the vehicle owned by the company he worked for. He added that the suspect did not appear to be in a normal state when the incident occurred.
Prosecutors later charged the man with damaging movable property, namely the vehicle’s window, and consuming alcohol without authorisation.
He was referred to the misdemeanours court, which sentenced him to one month in prison, fined him Dh1,000 and ordered his deportation after serving the sentence.