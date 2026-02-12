The court said that the actor 'didn't honour his commitment'
The Delhi High Court addressed Rajpal Yadav's bail application in a long-running cheque bounce case. The actor remains in Tihar Jail for failing to honour repayment commitments, and the court has now postponed further proceedings to Monday.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma began Thursday’s proceedings by observing, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment.” The court highlighted that Rajpal had previously assured repayment on multiple occasions, at least two dozen times, but failed to follow through.
At the hearing, his counsel informed the court that the money would be deposited by Thursday. Later, when proceedings resumed at 2:30 PM, the lawyer said, “I tried contacting him, but wasn’t able to. I have filed a bail application,” when asked about the repayment.
The lawyer added that the matter may need to be revisited on Monday. The court also instructed the complainant to file a reply to the bail application, noting, “You (complainant) need to file a reply. When I was going through the file, there were so many things we didn't even know. They have challenged the first order before the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court didn't give them any relief. Anyway, we will have it on Monday.”
The financial dispute traces back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office left him in financial distress, and several cheques he issued subsequently bounced, leading to legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act. He currently owes ₹2 crore to the financier.
Since his arrest, Bollywood actors have extended support, with some offering financial help. His manager confirmed that stars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have stepped in, and Sonu Sood was among the first from the film industry to voice support for Yadav.