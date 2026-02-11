“What to do? I don’t have the money to pay back. I can’t see another way out.” Moments before surrendering, he was quoted by NewsX as saying: “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”