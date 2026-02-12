UAE court orders uninsured driver to pay Dh220,000 after crash write-off

Judges deduct salvage value, uphold joint liability in Al Ain accident case
Dubai: The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered an uninsured driver and a vehicle owner to jointly pay Dh220,000 in compensation to a motorist whose car was written off in a traffic accident, after a criminal court convicted the driver on multiple charges linked to the crash.
The court ruled that the driver and the owner of the vehicle that caused the collision were jointly liable for the damages.
According to court records, the driver was previously convicted in criminal proceedings of causing injury to others and damaging vehicles through his fault, as well as possessing alcohol without a licence. He was sentenced to jail, had his driving licence withdrawn and items seized, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The plaintiff sought Dh227,000 for the total loss of his vehicle, plus additional moral and material damages. A court expert assessed the car’s pre-accident value at Dh227,000 and salvage value at Dh35,000, which the court deducted to avoid double compensation.
Judges awarded Dh220,000 in total compensation and ordered the defendants to pay costs, rejecting other claims.