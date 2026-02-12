GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

UAE court orders uninsured driver to pay Dh220,000 after crash write-off

Judges deduct salvage value, uphold joint liability in Al Ain accident case

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The court ruled that the driver and the owner of the vehicle that caused the collision were jointly liable for the damages.
The court ruled that the driver and the owner of the vehicle that caused the collision were jointly liable for the damages.
Unsplash

Dubai: The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered an uninsured driver and a vehicle owner to jointly pay Dh220,000 in compensation to a motorist whose car was written off in a traffic accident, after a criminal court convicted the driver on multiple charges linked to the crash.

The court ruled that the driver and the owner of the vehicle that caused the collision were jointly liable for the damages.

According to court records, the driver was previously convicted in criminal proceedings of causing injury to others and damaging vehicles through his fault, as well as possessing alcohol without a licence. He was sentenced to jail, had his driving licence withdrawn and items seized, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The plaintiff sought Dh227,000 for the total loss of his vehicle, plus additional moral and material damages. A court expert assessed the car’s pre-accident value at Dh227,000 and salvage value at Dh35,000, which the court deducted to avoid double compensation.

Judges awarded Dh220,000 in total compensation and ordered the defendants to pay costs, rejecting other claims.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Judges say damages lacked clear basis but upheld company liability despite driver’s drunken holiday trip.

UAE court overturns Dh3m award in crash that killed 3

1m read
Dubai suspends licence of driver convicted of drink-driving on Emirates Road

Drunk driver fined Dh15,000, licence suspended in Dubai

1m read
Court penalises Dubai driver for uninsured vehicle collision with dh5,000 fine and licence suspension

Expired registration: Dubai driver faces fine, ban

2m read
The court ruled that responsibility for the incident did not rest with the driver alone.

Dubai crash at 80 km/hr road: Driver, pedestrian fined

2m read