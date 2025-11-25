GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA installs 210,000 road signs to boost safety and cut accidents

Dubai’s road signs follow clear regulatory, warning, and directional categories

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
RTA

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that the emirate now has around 210,000 traffic signs in place as of the third quarter of 2025.

The signs are positioned across key roads and vital locations to improve traffic flow, reduce driver confusion, and help road users make quicker, more confident decisions, ultimately enhancing road safety and reducing the likelihood of accidents.

Three main types of signs

Dubai’s traffic signs fall into three main categories, each designed with a specific purpose and colour: regulatory, warning, and directional signs. The RTA is continuously updating the system by integrating smart technologies and digital solutions that align with global innovations in wayfinding. The authority also considers modern modes of transport such as electric vehicles, bicycles, and e-scooters, supporting a smoother and more inclusive travel experience across the emirate.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, explained the roles of each sign type:

  • Regulatory signs guide drivers and pedestrians on the rules they must follow.

  • Warning signs alert motorists to potential hazards or sudden changes on the road.

  • Directional signs help users navigate streets and reach major destinations.

Colour coding for clear navigation

Each road sign colour carries a distinct meaning:

  • Green – guidance within Dubai

  • Blue – federal roads connecting the emirates

  • White – street and area names

  • Brown – tourist and commercial destinations

These colour codes are designed to ensure smooth travel and clear navigation across the city.

Designed for safety and visibility

The signs are installed and updated according to Dubai’s Traffic Control Devices Manual, the authority’s reference for road sign design and placement. The manual reflects global best practices and Dubai’s urban and population growth, standardising designs and symbols to improve safety and wayfinding across the road network.

The RTA ensures signs are clear and easily readable for users of all ages and nationalities, featuring both Arabic and English text with internationally recognised symbols. They are produced with high-quality reflective materials to maximise visibility, and regular maintenance keeps them in top condition. Additional advance-warning signs are also installed at critical decision points.

Smart and modern upgrades

Al Khzaimy revealed that the RTA is working on further modernising road signs through smart and digital technologies that match global navigation standards. Future upgrades will continue to consider emerging transport modes, including electric vehicles, bicycles, and e-scooters, enhancing road safety and improving the travel experience for all road users.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers.
Show More
