The RTA said it is actively promoting the safe use of electric scooters across various parts of the emirate. Riders have been reminded to strictly follow traffic rules and official instructions, including the use of designated or shared lanes only.

E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport in Dubai, offering a convenient and environmentally friendly option for short trips. They help reduce traffic congestion, cut emissions and support the city’s broader sustainability goals. However, the RTA stressed that safety must remain a top priority as usage continues to grow.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged residents and visitors to use e-scooters responsibly, highlighting key safety guidelines aimed at protecting riders and other road users.

Using appropriate safety gear is also essential. The authority noted that proper visibility plays a major role in preventing accidents, especially in busy areas and during low-light conditions.

The RTA emphasised that safe e-scooter use is a shared responsibility between riders and other road users. By respecting traffic laws and practising cautious riding, users can help reduce accidents and ensure smooth mobility across the city.

