GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai RTA urges riders to follow safety rules for e-scooters

Riders reminded to stick to speed limits, lanes and visibility guidelines

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai RTA urges users to follow rules, wear safety gear and ride responsibly.
Dubai RTA urges users to follow rules, wear safety gear and ride responsibly.
RTA

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged residents and visitors to use e-scooters responsibly, highlighting key safety guidelines aimed at protecting riders and other road users.

E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport in Dubai, offering a convenient and environmentally friendly option for short trips. They help reduce traffic congestion, cut emissions and support the city’s broader sustainability goals. However, the RTA stressed that safety must remain a top priority as usage continues to grow.

Focus on responsible riding

The RTA said it is actively promoting the safe use of electric scooters across various parts of the emirate. Riders have been reminded to strictly follow traffic rules and official instructions, including the use of designated or shared lanes only.

Using appropriate safety gear is also essential. The authority noted that proper visibility plays a major role in preventing accidents, especially in busy areas and during low-light conditions.

Key safety guidelines for riders

To ensure a safe riding experience, the RTA has advised e-scooter users to follow a set of basic rules:

  • Follow the speed limits displayed on signboards along e-scooter tracks

  • Avoid riding outside designated or shared lanes

  • Wear safety gear at all times, including a helmet and reflective or bright-coloured clothing to remain visible

  • Maintain a safe distance from other e-scooters, bicycles and pedestrians

Shared responsibility

The RTA emphasised that safe e-scooter use is a shared responsibility between riders and other road users. By respecting traffic laws and practising cautious riding, users can help reduce accidents and ensure smooth mobility across the city.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and organised transport environment, encouraging riders to make every e-scooter journey a safe one.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAERTADubaiDubai transportE-scooter

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tourists and residents will benefit from a safer and more convenient new route.

Dubai RTA opens new 8-kilometre road to Al Awir camps

1m read
Never use a mobile phone while driving.

These simple rules can prevent serious road accidents

1m read
RTA classifies Dubai’s signs into regulatory, warning, and directional groups

Dubai road sign upgrade: What drivers need to know now

2m read
Age limits, permit requirements, safety gear, and speed restrictions shape the legal landscape for e-scooter use in Dubai.

Don’t get fined: Dubai e-scooter laws to know

4m read