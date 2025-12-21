Riders reminded to stick to speed limits, lanes and visibility guidelines
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged residents and visitors to use e-scooters responsibly, highlighting key safety guidelines aimed at protecting riders and other road users.
E-scooters have become a popular mode of transport in Dubai, offering a convenient and environmentally friendly option for short trips. They help reduce traffic congestion, cut emissions and support the city’s broader sustainability goals. However, the RTA stressed that safety must remain a top priority as usage continues to grow.
The RTA said it is actively promoting the safe use of electric scooters across various parts of the emirate. Riders have been reminded to strictly follow traffic rules and official instructions, including the use of designated or shared lanes only.
Using appropriate safety gear is also essential. The authority noted that proper visibility plays a major role in preventing accidents, especially in busy areas and during low-light conditions.
To ensure a safe riding experience, the RTA has advised e-scooter users to follow a set of basic rules:
Follow the speed limits displayed on signboards along e-scooter tracks
Avoid riding outside designated or shared lanes
Wear safety gear at all times, including a helmet and reflective or bright-coloured clothing to remain visible
Maintain a safe distance from other e-scooters, bicycles and pedestrians
The RTA emphasised that safe e-scooter use is a shared responsibility between riders and other road users. By respecting traffic laws and practising cautious riding, users can help reduce accidents and ensure smooth mobility across the city.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and organised transport environment, encouraging riders to make every e-scooter journey a safe one.
