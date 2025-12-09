Dubai e-scooter crash leaves rider with three spinal fractures

Emirati youth Talal Mohammad was riding in his neighbourhood when a sudden swerve caused him to lose control. His head struck a palm tree, but the helmet he was wearing absorbed much of the impact, preventing fatal head injuries. The force of the collision then threw him onto the pavement.

Bystanders and friends rushed to help before an ambulance transported him to Rashid hospital, where scans confirmed the extent of his injuries. He spent 17 days hospitalised and continues to undergo physiotherapy more than six months later. His spine was stabilised with metal screws, which are scheduled to be removed during surgery in February.

Electric scooters have become a common sight across Dubai, offering residents a fast and convenient way to move around. However, their growing popularity has been matched by a rise in crashes linked to unsafe riding, illegal modifications and disregard for designated lanes.

