Dubai e-scooter crash leaves rider with three spinal fractures

Dubai Police warn misuse, illegal modifications and lane violations remain major causes
Dubai: A Dubai man suffered serious spinal injuries after his electric scooter crashed, sending his helmeted head into a palm tree before he was thrown to the ground, police and the victim said.
Emirati youth Talal Mohammad was riding in his neighbourhood when a sudden swerve caused him to lose control. His head struck a palm tree, but the helmet he was wearing absorbed much of the impact, preventing fatal head injuries. The force of the collision then threw him onto the pavement.
“The helmet cracked from how hard my head hit the tree,” Talal told Gulf News. “Without it, I don’t think I would have survived.”
Despite wearing safety gear and riding on approved paths, Talal sustained fractures to three vertebrae — the third, fourth and fifth — leaving him temporarily unable to feel his back.
Bystanders and friends rushed to help before an ambulance transported him to Rashid hospital, where scans confirmed the extent of his injuries. He spent 17 days hospitalised and continues to undergo physiotherapy more than six months later. His spine was stabilised with metal screws, which are scheduled to be removed during surgery in February.
“I did everything right,” he said. “There’s no warning before something like this happens. That’s why people need to take scooter safety seriously.”
Electric scooters have become a common sight across Dubai, offering residents a fast and convenient way to move around. However, their growing popularity has been matched by a rise in crashes linked to unsafe riding, illegal modifications and disregard for designated lanes.
Authorities warn that some scooters are altered to reach high speeds, a factor connected to several serious and fatal incidents.
Dubai Police say electric scooter misuse remains a significant safety concern despite regulations restricting their use to designated lanes and mandating protective gear.
First Lieutenant Salma Al Marri, Head of the Awareness Section at the Traffic Education Department, said negligence continues to drive serious and fatal accidents.
“Helmet use has proven to reduce head injuries by more than 50 per cent,” she said. “But we still see riders without helmets, reflective clothing, or regard for traffic safety.”
She added that sudden lane swerving into vehicle traffic remains the leading cause of fatal scooter crashes, accounting for five deaths in 2024. Eleven fatalities linked to scooter negligence have been recorded over the past three years.
“These scooters are vehicles, not toys,” Lt. Al Marri said. “They must be used responsibly.”
For Talal, the warning is deeply personal.
“I followed every rule — and I still ended up with three broken vertebrae,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through this.”
He says seeing riders speeding without helmets now unsettles him.
“Your life can change in one second,” Talal said. “Mine did.”
