Motorcyclist drives wrong-way on Dubai road, gets severely injured in accident

The fine for driving against traffic is Dh600, with four black points and vehicle impoundment for seven days. Additionally, Article (98) of the traffic law stipulates aDh500 fine for obstructing traffic flow.

Dubai Police has warned motorists of the grave dangers of driving against the flow of traffic, a reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal head-on collisions, endanger drivers and pedestrians, cause severe traffic disruptions, and result in significant human and material losses.

The warning followed a recent accident in which a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Umm Suqeim Street near the Al Barsha South intersection. The crash occurred when the motorcyclist drove against the direction of traffic.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic, stressed that driving a vehicle or motorcycle against traffic poses a direct threat to lives and remains one of the main causes of deadly road accidents. He urged all road users to adhere to the correct lanes and respect traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of others.

He added that traffic accident experts promptly conducted an on-site inspection and collected evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the crash, while traffic patrols managed the scene to prevent congestion and facilitate the swift arrival of emergency services.

Brig. bin Suwaidan explained that the Command and Control Room received a report about the incident, prompting the immediate dispatch of traffic patrols and ambulance teams to the site. Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist’s wrong-way driving led to a direct collision with the vehicle, resulting in severe injuries that required hospitalisation.

Brig. bin Suwaidan emphasised the importance of full compliance with traffic laws and regulations, warning that such dangerous practices could have devastating consequences for all road users. He reaffirmed that Dubai Police will continue its intensive traffic awareness campaigns and will take strict legal action against violators to ensure road safety and protect the community.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.