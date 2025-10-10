GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Motorcyclist drives wrong-way on Dubai road, gets severely injured in accident

The fine for driving against traffic is Dh600, with four black points

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The motorcycle that was being driven in the direction opposite to the flow of traffic.
The motorcycle that was being driven in the direction opposite to the flow of traffic.
Supplied

Dubai Police has warned motorists of the grave dangers of driving against the flow of traffic, a reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal head-on collisions, endanger drivers and pedestrians, cause severe traffic disruptions, and result in significant human and material losses.

The fine for driving against traffic is Dh600, with four black points and vehicle impoundment for seven days. Additionally, Article (98) of the traffic law stipulates aDh500 fine for obstructing traffic flow.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic, stressed that driving a vehicle or motorcycle against traffic poses a direct threat to lives and remains one of the main causes of deadly road accidents. He urged all road users to adhere to the correct lanes and respect traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of others.

The warning followed a recent accident in which a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Umm Suqeim Street near the Al Barsha South intersection. The crash occurred when the motorcyclist drove against the direction of traffic.

Brig. bin Suwaidan explained that the Command and Control Room received a report about the incident, prompting the immediate dispatch of traffic patrols and ambulance teams to the site. Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist’s wrong-way driving led to a direct collision with the vehicle, resulting in severe injuries that required hospitalisation.

He added that traffic accident experts promptly conducted an on-site inspection and collected evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the crash, while traffic patrols managed the scene to prevent congestion and facilitate the swift arrival of emergency services.

Brig. bin Suwaidan emphasised the importance of full compliance with traffic laws and regulations, warning that such dangerous practices could have devastating consequences for all road users. He reaffirmed that Dubai Police will continue its intensive traffic awareness campaigns and will take strict legal action against violators to ensure road safety and protect the community.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Overtaking in restricted zones is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to fatal crashes

Dubai: Driver caught overtaking in prohibited zone

1m read
Dubai Police has warned motorists of the grave risks of stopping on the hard shoulder

Motorcycle rider dies in Sheikh Zayed Road accident

2m read
Dubai: Minibus carrying gas cylinders illegally seized

Dubai: Minibus carrying gas cylinders illegally seized

1m read
The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time.

AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

2m read