Dubai’s RTA announces new traffic diversions in Ras Al Khor

Diversion coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun traffic diversions in Ras Al Khor, to coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.
In a social post, the RTA announced that lanes at intersection A15 and Nad Al Hamar Street, near the Used Car Market, are now closed. Additional parallel lanes on both sides of the current road will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.
The authority urged motorists to follow on-site directional signs and plan journeys for seamless arrival at your destination.
