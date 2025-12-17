GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai’s RTA announces new traffic diversions in Ras Al Khor

Diversion coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Additional parallel lanes on both sides of the current road will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Additional parallel lanes on both sides of the current road will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun traffic diversions in Ras Al Khor, to coincide with the start of construction works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

In a social post, the RTA announced that lanes at intersection A15 and Nad Al Hamar Street, near the Used Car Market, are now closed. Additional parallel lanes on both sides of the current road will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The authority urged motorists to follow on-site directional signs and plan journeys for seamless arrival at your destination.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The RTA has urged freight companies and truck drivers to comply with all regulatory and operational requirements

Dubai reveals plan to reduce traffic with huge fines

2m read
Dubai Police urge drivers to maintain your lane by speed and let faster vehicles pass safely.

Sharjah-Dubai commute hit by heavy delays after crashes

2m read
Never use a mobile phone while driving.

These simple rules can prevent serious road accidents

1m read
RTA classifies Dubai’s signs into regulatory, warning, and directional groups

Dubai road sign upgrade: What drivers need to know now

2m read