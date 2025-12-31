Umm Al Quwain Police have implemented temporary road closures from 3 PM on December 31 to manage traffic heading towards Ras Al Khaimah for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The measures, coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, aim to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow amid heavy movement expected across the northern emirates.

Affected roads:

Al Ittihad Road: Closed from Umm Al Thoub Roundabout towards Ras Al Khaimah

Umm Al Thoub Industrial Area Road: Closed from Exit 103 towards Umm Al Thoub Roundabout

Al Alia Road: Restricted access from Exit 110 towards Al Ittihad Road

Traffic advisory:

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time, and follow instructions from traffic patrols to reach destinations safely during the celebrations.