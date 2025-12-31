GOLD/FOREX
New Year's Eve in Dubai: Road closures, metro and parking for Burj Khalifa fireworks

Plan ahead and use public transport to enjoy a smooth and stress-free NYE celebration

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Plan your trip: How to navigate downtown safely this NYE
Plan your trip: How to navigate downtown safely this NYE
As Dubai prepares to welcome 2026 with dazzling Burj Khalifa celebrations, the RTA has launched a traffic and transport plan for the city’s 2.7 million visitors. Phased road closures in Downtown Dubai begin at 4:00 pm on December 31, with 48 fireworks displays across 40 locations. The plan includes 43 hours of Metro service, 20,000+ parking spaces, and free shuttle buses to ensure smooth movement. Plan ahead, use public transport, and follow our live road closure updates for a safe, stress-free NYE.

Highlights

Al Asayel Street closed: RTA advises alternative route

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that Al Asayel Street is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use Al Khail Road as an alternative route to ensure smooth travel.

Umm Al Quwain announces road closures

Umm Al Quwain Police have implemented temporary road closures from 3 PM on December 31 to manage traffic heading towards Ras Al Khaimah for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The measures, coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, aim to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow amid heavy movement expected across the northern emirates.

Affected roads:

  • Al Ittihad Road: Closed from Umm Al Thoub Roundabout towards Ras Al Khaimah

  • Umm Al Thoub Industrial Area Road: Closed from Exit 103 towards Umm Al Thoub Roundabout

  • Al Alia Road: Restricted access from Exit 110 towards Al Ittihad Road

Traffic advisory:
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time, and follow instructions from traffic patrols to reach destinations safely during the celebrations.

New Year's Eve road closure plan for JBR

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) will be closed to all private vehicles and designated an exclusive pedestrian zone from 4pm today to accommodate New Year’s Eve crowds. Only official taxis will be permitted on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street throughout the celebrations.

The restrictions will tighten further between 11pm and 1am, when e-hail services and limousines will also be barred from the main JBR thoroughfare. Meanwhile, access to Bluewaters Island will be monitored in real-time and blocked by roadblocks as soon as the area reaches full capacity.

Bus routes to Burj Khalifa suspended

Public bus routes from Al Quoz Industrial Area, Oud Al Muteena, and Jebel Ali Industrial Area to the Burj Khalifa district have been suspended today as part of the RTA’s New Year’s Eve traffic plan.

The authority has directed passengers from these hubs to use the Dubai Metro. The measure aims to reduce vehicular density in Downtown Dubai.

RTA offers free shuttle buses for NYE celebrations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is providing free shuttle bus services to ease travel for the public ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities.

  • Service timings: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

  • Departure point: Al Omlaat Street, behind Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

  • Destinations: Al Wasl Sports Club and Al Kifaf

The initiative, part of RTA’s Your Comfort Matters campaign, aims to ensure smooth and convenient mobility for residents and visitors attending the city’s celebrations.

Step-by-step phased road closures guide

Phased road closures in Downtown Dubai

RTA has announced staged road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow:

  • From 4pm: Al Asayel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Visual map for Burj Khalifa and Downtown closures

A visual guide shows key road closures, alternative routes, and public transport options around Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Residents and visitors are advised to plan their trips in advance and use public transport to enjoy a smooth and safe New Year’s Eve celebration.

RTA unveils traffic and transport plan

48 fireworks displays, 40 locations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a comprehensive traffic and transport plan to ensure smooth movement and ample parking during Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Phased road closures from 4:00 pm

To manage the 800,000 revellers heading to Downtown Dubai, a series of road closures will begin on December 31, starting as early as 4:00 pm.

Metro, parking and shuttle services

The plan includes 43 hours of continuous Metro service, over 20,000 designated parking spaces, and free shuttle buses, helping residents and visitors navigate the city safely on its biggest night of the year.

Dubai NYE 2026: Transport and parking at a glance

Free public parking

  • Available citywide on January 1 (excluding multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365); normal fees resume January 2.

Dubai Metro and Tram

  • Metro runs non-stop for 43 hours over New Year’s period; extra services at key stations near celebration sites.

  • Tram operates extended hours.

  • Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro may close from 5pm if capacity is exceeded—commuters advised to use nearby stations (Financial Centre or Business Bay stations) with parking facilities.

Alternative parking and closures

  • Available at Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Dubai Mall, Zabeel – Dubai Mall, Fountain View expansions, Boulevard Lower.

  • Parking prohibited on main roads near celebration areas.

Free shuttles and taxis

  • RTA to operate buses from event venues to metro stations and parking areas after celebrations; taxis available.

  • Free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.

Public buses

  • Check schedules via S’hail app.

  • Route E100 suspended from Dec 31 afternoon, resumes Jan 4.

  • Route E101 recommended for Abu Dhabi travel;

  • Route E102 continues from 2 pm on Dec 31.

Marine transport

  • Users advised to check RTA website for timings.

Public guidance

Authorities urge residents and visitors to plan trips ahead, use public transport, and follow official instructions for a safe and seamless New Year celebration.

