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UAE traffic alert: Dubai RTA announces temporary diversions

Drivers advised to follow signs amid temporary diversions

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities advised motorists to plan their trips in advance and follow directional signs to ensure smooth travel
Authorities advised motorists to plan their trips in advance and follow directional signs to ensure smooth travel
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The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary diversion of traffic from Sheikh Rashid Street towards 2nd December Street, from the bridge to the Commercial Centre Roundabout.

Traffic on Al Majlis Street heading to the roundabout will be redirected towards Qasr Khayran Street until the completion of the new bridges.

Traffic on Al Majlis Street heading to the roundabout will be redirected towards Qasr Khayran Street. The diversions will start on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to allow completion of the new bridges at the Commercial Centre Roundabout, which are scheduled to open in October 2026.

Authorities advised motorists to plan their trips in advance and follow directional signs to ensure smooth travel and comfortable arrival at their destinations.

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