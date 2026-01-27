UAE traffic update: Rush-hour gridlock hits Dubai and Sharjah after multiple accidents

Real-time data shows stop-and-go traffic on major routes, commuters face heavy delays
Dubai/Sharjah: Morning commuters faced major delays on Tuesday as multiple traffic collisions compounded already heavy congestion across key routes.
Dubai Police reminded motorists on social media that regular vehicle maintenance is essential to ensure efficiency and prevent unexpected breakdowns.
Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze show travel times well above normal, with several “deep red” zones indicating stop-and-go traffic across the emirates.
Key trouble spots in Dubai include heavy traffic on E311 (Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road) from Al Twar 3 to Dubai International Airport, and bumper-to-bumper congestion on E44 (Ras Al Khor Road) from Dubai Design District to Business Bay.
Al Garhoud and Al Khail Road (E44) are also experiencing dense vehicle volumes, with delays stretching from Ras Al Khor to Business Bay and Dubai Hills. Slow-moving traffic has also been reported on D64 (Damascus Street, Al Qusais Industrial 3).
Commuters travelling from Sharjah into Dubai face particularly challenging journeys.
E11 (Al Ittihad Road) is bumper-to-bumper from Al Nahda and Al Khan to Al Mulla Plaza, while stop-and-go traffic on E311 near Muhaisnah and Beirut Street is causing tailbacks into the Sharjah Industrial Areas.
S113 and S116 (Al Wahda Street and Sh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street) are heavily congested around Al Majaz 2, Sharjah Industrial Area, and Al Zahia City Centre.
Minor incidents in Al Falaj, Industrial Area 13, Al Tarfa, Al Qusais Industrial Area, and Al Warqa’a First have worsened traffic and delays.
Authorities recommend Emirates Road (E611) as an alternative, though slow-moving patches are forming near Tilal City.
Motorists are urged to maintain safe following distances, avoid sudden braking, and check Google Maps or Waze for real-time route updates before starting their journey.
