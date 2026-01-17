GOLD/FOREX
Dubai opens expanded bridge to DXB Terminal 1 to ease traffic flow

RTA adds fourth lane, boosting capacity to 5,600 vehicles per hour

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a newly expanded bridge leading to Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), the authority announced on Saturday.

The project, carried out in partnership with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, has widened the bridge from three lanes to four. This expansion boosts the bridge’s capacity from 4,200 vehicles per hour to 5,600 vehicles per hour, an increase of 33%.

The move is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion for drivers heading to Terminal 1, particularly during peak travel times.

The RTA said the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to enhance road infrastructure and support the growing number of passengers using DXB, one of the world’s busiest airports.

The project also included road pavement upgrades, improved utility and support infrastructure, and landscaping to blend the bridge seamlessly with the surrounding road network. New street lighting was installed to boost safety and visibility.

The Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects said the work reflects their ongoing commitment to developing Dubai’s aviation infrastructure. The upgrade aims to improve traffic flow to the airports, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for air travel.

