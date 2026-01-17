Dubai opens expanded bridge to DXB Terminal 1 to ease traffic flow

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a newly expanded bridge leading to Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), the authority announced on Saturday.

The project, carried out in partnership with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, has widened the bridge from three lanes to four. This expansion boosts the bridge’s capacity from 4,200 vehicles per hour to 5,600 vehicles per hour, an increase of 33%.

The move is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion for drivers heading to Terminal 1, particularly during peak travel times.