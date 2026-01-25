RTA on Sunday announced that it has completed 65% of the construction works on a 1,500-metre bridge project featuring two lanes in each direction, providing direct access to and from Shaikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour. Dubai Harbour is a landmark waterfront destination that hosts the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The project represents a practical model of effective integration and close collaboration between RTA and strategic private-sector partners, ensuring that road and transport projects are aligned with urban development plans in new areas and along the emirate’s waterfront. Such coordination enhances the mobility experience, supports quality of life, and advances Dubai’s vision of strengthening its position as a leading global city to live, work, and invest.”

The project contractor has completed 90% of works related to upgrading and adjusting utility services intersecting with the project, alongside the implementation of approved traffic diversions. These measures ensure smooth traffic flow and the continued progress of construction and road works in line with the approved schedule. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the current year.

“The bridge spans 1,500 metres and comprises two lanes in each direction, with a total capacity of approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour. The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the corridor: Interchange 5 on Shaikh Zayed Road, Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, and Dubai Harbour Street. Once completed, the project will enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes.”

He added: “The project includes the construction of a bridge extending from Interchange 5 on Shaikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, and crossing over King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, before connecting to Dubai Harbour Street.”

“This project reflects Shamal’s commitment to delivering iconic destinations that elevate Dubai’s urban and architectural landscape. The bridge also facilitates daily commute to and from Dubai Harbour through its direct connection to Shaikh Zayed Road, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are proud to deliver this project in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, embodying the wise leadership’s vision of establishing a world-class connectivity ecosystem that forms a cornerstone of Dubai’s long-term growth,” Binhabtoor concluded.

