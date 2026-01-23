GOLD/FOREX
Avoid traffic delays this weekend: Dubai RTA warns of road closures for Quoz Arts Fest

Traffic delays expected around Alserkal Avenue during two-day festival

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
RTA warns of traffic delays as Quoz Arts Fest returns this weekend
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, warning of possible traffic delays around Alserkal Avenue as Quoz Arts Fest returns this weekend.

The two-day cultural festival will take place on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, 2026, with temporary road closures and diversions expected in the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Temporary road closures and diversions

In an advisory issued ahead of the event, the RTA highlighted temporary closures on key roads, advising drivers to use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

17th Street closure

  • From: 11pm on Friday, January 23

  • Until: 5am on Monday, January 26

Alternative route:

  • Service road connecting First Al Khail Street to Al Jreena Street

Service road closure

Service road connecting Al Jreena Street to First Al Khail Street

  • From: 10:30pm until: 3:30pm

  • Dates: Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25

Motorists urged to plan journeys

The RTA encouraged drivers to allow extra travel time, follow road signage and traffic updates, and consider alternative routes during the festival period to ensure smoother journeys.

Festival returns to Al Quoz

The 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest will unfold across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone, transforming the neighbourhood into a hub of contemporary art, music and cultural expression over the weekend.

With tens of thousands of visitors expected, organisers have strongly recommended the use of public transport to ease pressure on surrounding roads.

How to get there

Alserkal Avenue is located near Onpassive Metro Station on the M1 line. RTA bus route 110 operates every 12 minutes from Al Safa Bus Terminal, adjacent to the metro station. Taxis and ride-hailing services will also provide direct access to the venue.

What to expect

The festival programme features experimental art installations, live performances, music acts, food pop-ups and family-friendly activities. Drawing more than 35,000 visitors annually, Quoz Arts Fest has become a fixture in Dubai’s cultural calendar. Read more

Family activities

Younger visitors can explore the Kids Warehouse takeover at Jossa Warehouse 45, a sensory-led space designed with soft structures, tactile materials and activity zones, allowing families to experience the festival together.

Tickets

Single-day passes are priced at Dh100, while two-day passes cost Dh200. Entry is free for visitors under 18 and over 60, subject to prior registration.

