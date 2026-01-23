Dubai RTA upgrades connectivity across Al Quoz Creative Zone

New bridges, paths and hubs improve access to the creative zone
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a major set of infrastructure works in Al Quoz Creative Zone, improving access, safety and movement across one of the city’s fastest-growing cultural districts.
The projects are part of a wider plan to turn Al Quoz into a fully integrated creative hub, supporting artists, designers, entrepreneurs and investors, while making the area easier to reach on foot, by bicycle and through public transport.
Al Quoz Creative Zone has been developed to support every stage of the creative process, from design and production to exhibitions and sales. It also offers affordable live-work spaces, helping creatives live close to where they work while supporting long-term commercial viability for landowners and developers.
The area includes purpose-built venues for events, open public spaces and streets designed for walking and cycling. Together, these features aim to give Al Quoz a distinct urban identity and position it as a year-round destination for cultural, educational and leisure activities.
One of the key completed projects is a new pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Manara Street. The bridge improves safety by separating foot and cycle traffic from vehicles, while easing movement within Al Quoz and surrounding neighbourhoods.
The bridge measures 45 metres in length and 5.5 metres in width, stands six metres high, and is accessed via two ramps stretching 210 metres each. Its design reflects the creative character of the district and blends with the surrounding built environment.
RTA has also delivered three new mobility hubs, along with pedestrian paths, cycling tracks and individual mobility routes covering a total of four kilometres.
These routes link Al Quoz Creative Zone directly with Onpassive Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station, allowing people to move easily between public transport and the district’s galleries, studios and event spaces. The aim is to reduce car use while offering smooth and reliable alternatives for daily travel.
Preparations have also been completed for the rollout of the Super Blocks project within Al Quoz Creative Zone. The initiative allows selected streets to be temporarily closed to traffic and converted into pedestrian-only spaces during major cultural events.
These flexible spaces will host art shows, festivals and community activities. One of the first events to benefit from the project is the Al Quoz Arts Festival, scheduled for January 24 and 25, organised by Alserkal Avenue in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
The Super Blocks project supports wider government goals, including the Year of the Family, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040. By prioritising people over vehicles, the project aims to strengthen social ties, encourage outdoor activity and improve quality of life.
It also supports Dubai’s 20-Minute City concept, which seeks to ensure that residents can reach work, services and leisure within a short walk or cycle. Expanding green spaces and encouraging soft mobility are key to reducing emissions and creating healthier urban environments.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of Al Quoz Creative Zone, said the completed projects reflect Dubai’s long-term approach to mobility planning.
He said the works aim to make movement easier, reduce reliance on private cars and improve overall urban efficiency for residents, visitors and businesses.
Al Tayer added that connecting Al Quoz Creative Zone with metro and bus stations, alongside a strong network of pedestrian and cycling routes, supports a people-focused transport system that enhances daily life across the city.
He said the new bridge on Al Manara Street improves safety and traffic flow, while the internal pathways and mobility hubs encourage walking and social interaction. The Super Blocks project, he added, helps bring the 20-Minute City concept to life.
Under the approved land-use master plan, Al Quoz Creative Zone is set for significant expansion. The number of creatives working in the area is expected to rise from about 900 to 20,000 once the plan is fully implemented.
The zone will also be able to house up to 8,000 residents and attract an estimated 33,000 visitors each day. Studio and workshop spaces are set to increase tenfold, leisure and support facilities will triple, and leasable areas will expand by around 30 per cent.
Compared with creative and arts-focused industrial districts worldwide, Al Quoz Creative Zone is expected to rank among the largest globally, both in built-up area and in the number of creatives it supports.
