What do passengers forget most in taxis in Dubai? RTA reveals top lost items

Al Shaikh added, “The Lost and Found Team strengthens trust in Dubai’s smart mobility system. Protecting passengers’ belongings is just as important as providing safe and efficient journeys. Our integrated approach ensures that no item is truly lost, and every passenger can travel with confidence.”

RTA drivers played a key role in the success of the system, with several recognised for promptly handing in items they found, reflecting honesty and integrity across the taxi network. During the year, the Call Centre received more than 30 messages of appreciation from passengers who had their lost items returned, further highlighting the positive impact of the initiative.

The Authority uses advanced technology to track taxi movements in real time, communicate quickly with drivers, and monitor lost items from reporting to return. Most customers are contacted within two hours, helping to swiftly reunite them with their belongings. The system also includes strict procedures to verify customer identity, protect privacy, and ensure safe handover of all items.

RTA has made reporting lost items easier than ever through multiple channels. The Call Centre handled 56% of reports, while the virtual agent Mahboub via text chat handled 30.8%, and the RTA smart app accounted for 10.8%. Services are available in Arabic, English, Hindi, Filipino, French, Chinese, Russian, and other languages, ensuring accessibility for Dubai’s diverse population.

Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Customer Happiness at RTA, said, “Our lost property system is a vital part of providing a seamless and trusted mobility experience. Every item returned is a reflection of our commitment to customer satisfaction, the integrity of our drivers, and the effectiveness of our smart systems.”

In total, passengers left behind cash exceeding Dh2 million, around 35,000 electronic devices, and nearly 3,000 official documents, including passports. Jewellery, personal items, and other valuables made up the rest, highlighting the wide range of things Dubai residents and visitors forget during their daily commutes.

Dubai: Dubai’s taxis saw a record number of lost items in 2025, with forgetful riders leaving behind more than 104,000 belongings across the city, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

