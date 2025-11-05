GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RTA announces new Dubai taxi fares

The revised fares are for taxi booking through smart apps

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during the peak hours
From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during the peak hours
Supplied

The Roads and Transport Authority announced revised fares for taxi booking through smart apps on Wednesday.

From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during the peak hours of 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm. The flagfall fare during this period will be Dh5.

During off-peak hours of 6am to 7.59am and 10am to 3.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.

Night-hour fares will apply from 10pm until 5.59am. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4.5, while the flagfall fare will be Dh5.50.

Friday tariffs

On Fridays, peak-hour fares will apply from 8am until 9.59am and 4pm until 9.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh7.50 while the flagfall will be Dh5. From 10pm until 11.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh7.50, while the flagfall will be Dh5.50.

During off-peak hours of 6am until 7.59am and 10am until 3.59pm, a booking fee of Dh4 will apply, while flagfall will be Dh5.

A night-hour booking fee of Dh4.50 will apply from 12am until 5.59am, along with a flagfall of Dh5.50.

Saturday and Sunday

On Saturdays and Sundays, peak-hour booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply from 4pm until 9.59pm (flagfall of Dh5), and 10pm until 11.59pm (flagfall of Dh5.50).

Off-peak rates will apply from 6am until 7.59am, 8am until 9.59am, and 10am until 3.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.

A night-hour booking fee of Dh4.50 and flagfall of Dh5.50 will be applicable from 12am until 5.59am.

The minimum fare for taxi e-hailing is Dh13.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Musata’s book illustrates the systemic barriers and biases that continue to hold working mothers back

Dubai author shares insights on balancing work and care

2m read
Over the past 20 years, RTA has invested Dh175 billion in developing Dubai’s infrastructure, including roads, metro lines, trams, cycling tracks, and pedestrian pathways. Artistic impression of Dubai Blue Line

RTA turns 20: Dh175b to ease Dubai's traffic congestion

5m read
So this is what it looked like before...

Have you seen Dubai Tram's makeover yet?

2m read
The event will host 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, it was announced.

Revealed: Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 dates

3m read