RTA announces new Dubai taxi fares

Night-hour fares will apply from 10pm until 5.59am. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4.5, while the flagfall fare will be Dh5.50.

During off-peak hours of 6am to 7.59am and 10am to 3.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.

From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during the peak hours of 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm. The flagfall fare during this period will be Dh5.

On Fridays, peak-hour fares will apply from 8am until 9.59am and 4pm until 9.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh7.50 while the flagfall will be Dh5. From 10pm until 11.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh7.50, while the flagfall will be Dh5.50.

Off-peak rates will apply from 6am until 7.59am, 8am until 9.59am, and 10am until 3.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.