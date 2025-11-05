RTA announces new Dubai taxi fares

The revised fares are for taxi booking through smart apps
The Roads and Transport Authority announced revised fares for taxi booking through smart apps on Wednesday.
From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during the peak hours of 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm. The flagfall fare during this period will be Dh5.
During off-peak hours of 6am to 7.59am and 10am to 3.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.
Night-hour fares will apply from 10pm until 5.59am. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4.5, while the flagfall fare will be Dh5.50.
On Fridays, peak-hour fares will apply from 8am until 9.59am and 4pm until 9.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh7.50 while the flagfall will be Dh5. From 10pm until 11.59pm, the booking fee will be Dh7.50, while the flagfall will be Dh5.50.
During off-peak hours of 6am until 7.59am and 10am until 3.59pm, a booking fee of Dh4 will apply, while flagfall will be Dh5.
A night-hour booking fee of Dh4.50 will apply from 12am until 5.59am, along with a flagfall of Dh5.50.
On Saturdays and Sundays, peak-hour booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply from 4pm until 9.59pm (flagfall of Dh5), and 10pm until 11.59pm (flagfall of Dh5.50).
Off-peak rates will apply from 6am until 7.59am, 8am until 9.59am, and 10am until 3.59pm. During this period, the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall will be Dh5.
A night-hour booking fee of Dh4.50 and flagfall of Dh5.50 will be applicable from 12am until 5.59am.
The minimum fare for taxi e-hailing is Dh13.
