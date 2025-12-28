GOLD/FOREX
UAE named best in Arab world for road quality

International ranking places country fourth worldwide

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
UAE's smart transport systems and planning earn global praise.
Dubai: The UAE has been ranked first in the Arab world and the region, and fourth globally, for road quality in 2025, according to an international ranking published by Daily Jang.

The ranking places the UAE among a select group of countries recognised for developing wide, safe and technologically advanced road networks, supported by strong engineering standards, regular maintenance and long-term planning.

The country’s strong performance has been attributed to sustained investment in transport infrastructure and the integration of smart systems that improve safety, efficiency and traffic flow.

Asia continues to lead global road quality rankings, with Singapore topping the list for its well-maintained roads, intelligent traffic management systems and strict enforcement of traffic laws, despite its limited land area.

Hong Kong ranked second, benefiting from modern road networks, well-designed tunnels and bridges, and efficient traffic solutions that support dense urban environments.

Japan placed third, recognised for the durability, safety and precision engineering of its roads, backed by advanced tolling systems, disaster preparedness and traffic control technologies.

Beyond the top three, the UAE was listed among the world’s top eight countries for road quality, alongside South Korea, Oman, Taiwan and Qatar.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
