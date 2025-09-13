UAE tops world in 22 competitiveness indicators, climbs into global top five

UAE remains Middle East leader for the ninth consecutive year.
Dubai: The UAE is solidifying its position as a global leader in competitiveness, posting record results in 2025 across a broad range of international and regional indices.
According to the IMD World Competitiveness Center, the UAE rose two places this year to rank among the world’s top five economies, scoring 96.09 out of 100. It retained its position as the leading country in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive year.
The report highlighted notable progress in business efficiency, where the UAE jumped seven spots to third globally, while maintaining second place in economic performance and fourth in government efficiency.
The UAE ranked first worldwide in 22 indicators, including employment rates, absence of bureaucracy, digital transformation in companies, venture capital availability, and energy infrastructure. It also led globally in women’s representation in parliament and higher education mobility, while placing second in social cohesion and residence law flexibility.
These results underline the country’s resilience and adaptability, demonstrating the UAE’s ability to deliver consistent growth and innovation while fostering an inclusive, future-ready society.
The UAE’s global influence extends beyond economics. In 2025, it ranked tenth worldwide in the Global Soft Power Index, with a national brand value exceeding $1.22 trillion.
It was first globally in national media identity performance, fourth in future growth opportunities, and sixth in media brand strength. It also secured top-10 rankings for international relations, space exploration investment, and innovation.
Gender equality remains a priority. The UAE climbed to 13th worldwide, retaining first place regionally in the UNDP Gender Equality Index. The country also entered the world’s top 10 in the IMD World Talent Ranking, advancing eight positions to ninth globally.
In public health, the UAE ranked first in awareness programs, community participation, and quality of life under the Health Inclusivity Index by Haleon and Economist Impact. It placed second globally for universal healthcare and ranked among the top five for people-centered care.
On digital transformation, the UAE topped UN and Oxford Insights measures for telecom infrastructure, digital content, and institutional frameworks for e-government. It was also recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, with a safety score of 85.2 on the Numbeo Index, reinforcing its appeal as a destination for living and working.
The UAE continues to dominate entrepreneurship rankings. For the fourth consecutive year, it was named the best place in the world to start and grow a business by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, topping 11 out of 13 institutional indicators among high-income economies.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows reached a record $45.6 billion in 2024, placing the UAE tenth globally as an FDI destination, according to UNCTAD. A separate FDI Intelligence report ranked it first worldwide in new greenfield investment performance relative to economic size, and second as the most favored destination by project count.
