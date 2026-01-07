List: Top 10 countries with the youngest, oldest populations 

These are the countries with the largest share of children — and adults — in 2025
Having a young population means a country has a large share of children, teenagers, and young adults relative to older age groups, often reflected in a low median age.
This demographic profile can be a powerful asset — or a serious challenge — depending on how well a country prepares for it.
On the opportunity side, a youthful population can fuel long-term economic growth by expanding the future workforce, driving innovation, and increasing consumer demand.
Economists refer to this potential boost as the “demographic dividend”, a situation when young people are healthy, educated, and able to find productive jobs.
However, a young population also places heavy pressure on education systems, healthcare, housing, and job markets.
Without sufficient investment and planning, high youth unemployment and underemployment can lead to poverty, social unrest, or increased migration.
Ultimately, a young population is not automatically a guarantee of growth or instability — it is a demographic condition that amplifies the consequences of policy choices.
How governments invest in youth today largely determines a country’s economic and social trajectory tomorrow.
Below are countries where median age is lowest or where a very high share of the population is young — meaning a large portion of their citizens are children or young adults.
(1) Central African Republic — Median age ~14.5 years (youngest in the world)
(2) Niger — Very high youth share; ~50–57% under 18 years
(3) Somalia — Median ~15.5 years; very high proportion of youth
(4) Mali — Median ~15.6 years; major youth population
(5) Chad — Median ~15.7 years; ~54% under 18
(6) Democratic Republic of the Congo — Median ~15.8 years; huge youth cohort
(7) Burundi — Median ~16.1–16.4 years
(8) Mozambique — Median ~16.4 years; high youth share
(9) Angola — Median ~16.5 years; ~54% under 18
(10) Uganda — Median ~16.7–16.9 years; ~55% under 18
Ranked by the lowest median age in 2025 (UN World Population Prospects 2024, compiled by StatisticsTimes).
|Rank*
|Country
|Median age (years)
|1
|Central African Republic
|14.5
|2
|Niger
|15.6
|3
|Somalia
|15.6
|4
|Mali
|15.7
|5
|Chad
|15.8
|6
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|15.8
|7
|Burundi
|16.4
|8
|Mozambique
|16.5
|9
|Angola
|16.6
|10
|Uganda
|16.9
Rounding up the Top 15 youngest nations: (11) Gambia, with ~52.8% under 18; (12) Zambia, with ~52.6% under 18; (13) Burkina Faso, with ~52.3% under 18; (14) Malawi (among highest youth share globally, in terms of 15–24 age group rankings; and (15) Afghanistan, among top youth share in ages 15–24
These rankings reflect 2025 estimates from UN data, focusing on percentage of population 65+.
|Rank*
|Country
|% Aged 65+ (approx.)
|1
|Monaco
|36%
|2
|Japan
|29%
|3
|Italy
|24%
|4
|Portugal
|23%
|5
|Greece
|22%
|6
|Germany
|22%
|7
|Finland
|22%
|8
|Croatia
|21%
|9
|Spain
|20%
|10
|France
|20%
Key trends: Europe dominates the list amid aging baby boomers and similar demographics. Japan leads due to low birth rates and high life expectancy, now nearing 30% elderly. Projections show South Korea rising fast by 2050.
Sources: World Ranking Sites | Global South World
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox